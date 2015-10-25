"Their cost and the quality of their vehicles is far superior to what I see in the West," Farley warned in July.

"We are in a global competition with China, and it's not just EVs. And if we lose this, we do not have a future at Ford."

The car industry boss is not the only Western executive to have returned shaken following a visit to the Far East.

Andrew Forrest, the Australian billionaire behind mining giant Fortescue – which is investing massively in green energy – says his trips to China convinced him to abandon his company's attempts to manufacture electric vehicle powertrains in-house.

"I can take you to factories [in China] now, where you'll basically be alongside a big conveyor and the machines come out of the floor and begin to assemble parts," he says.

[...] It's also a far cry from the cheap "Made in China" goods that many Westerners have associated with the "workshop of the world" in the past, underscoring how much cash has been poured into upgrading China's industrial processes.

Far from being focused on low-quality products, China is now viewed as a leader in rapidly-growing, high-value technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, drones and advanced robotics.

[...] The overall number of robots added in China last year was 295,000, compared to 27,000 in Germany, 34,000 in the US and just 2,500 in the UK.