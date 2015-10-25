After visiting a string of factories, Jim Farley (Ford's chief executive) was left astonished by the technical innovations being packed into Chinese cars – from self-driving software to facial recognition:
"Their cost and the quality of their vehicles is far superior to what I see in the West," Farley warned in July.
"We are in a global competition with China, and it's not just EVs. And if we lose this, we do not have a future at Ford."
The car industry boss is not the only Western executive to have returned shaken following a visit to the Far East.
Andrew Forrest, the Australian billionaire behind mining giant Fortescue – which is investing massively in green energy – says his trips to China convinced him to abandon his company's attempts to manufacture electric vehicle powertrains in-house.
"I can take you to factories [in China] now, where you'll basically be alongside a big conveyor and the machines come out of the floor and begin to assemble parts," he says.
[...] It's also a far cry from the cheap "Made in China" goods that many Westerners have associated with the "workshop of the world" in the past, underscoring how much cash has been poured into upgrading China's industrial processes.
Far from being focused on low-quality products, China is now viewed as a leader in rapidly-growing, high-value technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, drones and advanced robotics.
[...] The overall number of robots added in China last year was 295,000, compared to 27,000 in Germany, 34,000 in the US and just 2,500 in the UK.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday October 16, @08:23PM (1 child)
A lot of their industrial strength comes from the simple pattern of training people for industrial work.
The competition for their relatively few academic slots in universities is incredibly fierce, but they don't just throw people who don't make it in the trash. They push students into logistics programs, CNC machinist schools, construction training.
It's a little unfair in that the best paying jobs are reserved for those few who end up in high end universities, but compared to overeducating a third of people and undereducatong the rest to "look for jobs" that have unrealistic expectations of existing industrial experience, they get a much more productive economy.
The robots and automation and mass transit and industrial planning help too, but the big difference here is that you can't build a real society out of only software engineers, lawyers, and retail employees.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 16, @08:49PM
Anyone know where Farley (et al) were shown around in China? First guess is they were only taken to the most advanced factories...and not shown a cross section of what manufacturing in China really looks like.
I've been in some highly automated factories in USA and UK, and they are also very impressive, very few people generating a lot of products. It would seem that once the head count gets down to some low level, the effect of automating the last jobs (the jobs that are tricky-for-robots) may not be worth the cost.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 16, @09:21PM
>We are in a global competition with
JapanChina, and it's not just EVs. And if we lose this, we do not have a future at Ford.
From my perspective, Ford is already dead. A one trick pony car that's now some weird SUV crossover mess of focus group excrement, and Chicken Tax [wikipedia.org] protected trucks. Ford has lobbyed Congress for bailouts and protection until it has become a hot-house flower, unable to survive actual competition or even the changing global (political/economic) climate, while being a major driver of that change itself.
>the cheap "Made in China" goods that many Westerners have associated with the "workshop of the world" in the past
Anybody with actual knowledge of Chinese capabilities has known, for 50+ years now, the Chinese are capable of high quality work - you just have to pay them the price required to get it done to the level of quality you require, and that includes (just like it does in the West) the price of rigorous quality controls to ensure that corners are not being cut. Where China was unique on the world stage was its ability to cut corners and deliver remarkably cheap products which were good enough to sell, creating thriving markets which didn't exist with higher priced near equivalent goods.
>robots added in China last year was 295,000, compared to 27,000 in Germany, 34,000 in the US and just 2,500 in the UK.
So, China added 1 robot per 4776 population, Germany 1/3093, US 1/10,000 and the UK 1/27,692. Germany wins by a significant margin, but the UK still loses big.
