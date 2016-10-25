from the paging-Mr-Stark dept.
Drones fell out of the sky causing fires in a light show in Southern China in Liuyang Hunan Province went horribly wrong. Footage shared online shows the drones spiralling out of control and crashing into the ground, some bursting into flames and igniting fires. Social media users compared the fallout to the Armageddon movie.
The incident occurred last Thursday night in Liuyang, Hunan Province – a city known as China's fireworks capital – during a large-scale performance combining fireworks and drones at the Sky Theatre.
[...] The event, titled "October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers," is intended to create a 3D visual display with the help of drones over land and the city's river.
[...] Just last year, a drone show in China's mainland city of Quanzhou descended into chaos after more than 2000 drones went haywire, causing them to plummet towards crowds.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Billy the Mountain on Friday October 17, @12:45AM
Probably should have been using fiberoptic drones. Less susceptible to rogue RF. Would only need to clean up the big rats nest of fiber at the end of the show but no crashes.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Friday October 17, @01:50AM
I wonder if we get to hear what caused the issue. Looks like they wanted to combine drones and pyro.
If done right, even without fireworks, this stuff is seriously amazing. Up until now, I thought, compared to fireworks, that's like a bad veggie patty compared to a good steak. But with 5000+ drones, that veggie patty starts to become something great in itself. Here's a Guiness world record with 7500 drones from a year ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpaSXwpKzGk [youtube.com]. Holy cow. By now they regularly do shows with over 10000 in China, but I found the art of the first show most impressive among the videos I looked up. I guess such a show has to be experienced live, and I'm definitely going to see one if it's within bearable range.