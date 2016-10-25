A drone show in China has gone horribly wrong after hundreds of synchronised drones fell from the sky, starting fires.

The light show in Southern China has ended in chaos after hundreds of drones malfunctioned and fell from the sky during National Day celebrations.

The incident occurred last Thursday night in Liuyang, Hunan Province – a city known as China's fireworks capital – during a large-scale performance combining fireworks and drones at the Sky Theatre.

Footage shared online shows the drones spiralling out of control and crashing into the ground, some bursting into flames and igniting fires.

[...] The event, titled "October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers," is intended to create a 3D visual display with the help of drones over land and the city's river.

[...] Just last year, a drone show in China's mainland city of Quanzhou descended into chaos after more than 2000 drones went haywire, causing them to plummet towards crowds.