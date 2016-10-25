Elon Musk plans to take on Wikipedia with his own rival encyclopedia site.

On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO tweeted that his xAI startup is building Grokipedia, which he claims will be a "massive improvement" over Wikipedia. Musk has long had a gripe with Wikipedia, accusing it of being "woke" and even calling for it to be defunded. (The encyclopedia site has long relied on donations.) In January, Musk also railed at Wikipedia for adding an entry about him allegedly making a Nazi-like salute at a Trump inauguration event.

To create Grokipedia, Musk plans on tapping xAI's Grok chatbot (which he also created as an alternative to another technology he didn't like, ChatGPT). Grok has been trained on web data, including public tweets. In a podcast earlier this month, Musk suggested that Grok is smart enough not only to replicate the work of human community volunteers who maintain and update Wikipedia, but also to account for any bias or inaccuracies.

"Grok is using heavy amounts of inference compute to look at, as an example, a Wikipedia page, what is true, partially true, or false, or missing in this page," he said. "Now rewrite the page to correct, remove the falsehoods, correct the half-truths, and add the missing context." (That said, Grok has suffered its own share of problems, including praising Hitler.)