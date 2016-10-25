But knowledge alone wasn't enough. It needed skilled people to turn ideas into reality — artisans, mechanics, and engineers — and it needed societies willing to embrace disruption. Britain was uniquely placed for this. It had a pool of skilled craftsmen and institutions flexible enough to allow new industries to rise, even when they destroyed old ones. Where older systems punished change, Britain began to reward it — and progress exploded.

If Mokyr explains how growth begins, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt explain how it continues. Their core idea is creative destruction — Joseph Schumpeter's famous term for capitalism's brutal but productive cycle. In a dynamic economy, new technologies don't complement the old; they replace them. A company invents a better product, dethrones the market leader, and is itself dethroned by the next innovator. Industries collapse, jobs disappear, and new ones emerge.

Beneath the smooth line of GDP growth lies this constant churn — a storm of destruction that fuels creation. It's not a flaw; it's the engine. The promise of profit drives firms to innovate, knowing they'll eventually be replaced. The fear of obsolescence drives them to run faster. And the result is relentless progress.

Creative destruction is not without pain. It produces winners and losers. It can move too quickly — wasting resources on marginal improvements — or too slowly, when monopolies choke competition. But without it, economies stagnate. Aghion and Howitt's work helps explain how societies can manage that balance: encouraging innovation without letting it spiral out of control.

The core lesson from this year's Nobel is deceptively simple: sustained prosperity isn't natural. It's engineered. It depends on the marriage of science and technology, on societies that embrace change rather than fear it, and on markets that reward innovation while punishing complacency. It's why we complain about slow Wi-Fi instead of famine. It's why we debate the ethics of artificial intelligence instead of the inevitability of plague. And it's why most of us have never known the grinding poverty, insecurity, and vulnerability that were once the default condition of human life.

Yet this system is fragile. It can be undone by monopolies, political short-sightedness, or cultural resistance to change. It can be slowed by hostility to science, censorship, or the temptation to cling to the familiar. If that happens, the line flattens again. Stagnation returns. And the miracle of modernity — the miracle we take for granted — begins to fade.

Scott Adams was right: civilisation is the work of a few thousand savants. But those savants are not lone geniuses; they are products of a system built over centuries — a system that turns knowledge into invention, invention into industry, and industry into prosperity. Our job is not to sneer at it but to sustain it. Because Cousin Greg, for all his awkwardness, is the reason we're here. And without him — without economics — the story of how eight plus billion ninnies ended up living in a civilisation of unimaginable abundance would make no sense at all.