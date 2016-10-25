A team of researchers at the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering has created a new breakthrough in photonics: the design of the first optical device that follows the emerging framework of optical thermodynamics.

The work, reported in Nature Photonics, introduces a fundamentally new way of routing light in nonlinear systems—meaning systems that do not require switches, external control, or digital addressing. Instead, light naturally finds its way through the device, guided by simple thermodynamic principles.

Universal routing is a familiar engineering concept. In mechanics, a manifold valve directs inputs to a chosen outlet. In digital electronics, a Wi-Fi router at home or an Ethernet switch in a data center directs information from many input channels to the correct output port, ensuring that each stream of data reaches its intended destination.

When it comes to light, the same problem is far more challenging, however. Conventional optical routers rely on complex arrays of switches and electronic control to toggle pathways. These approaches add technical difficulty, while limiting speed and performance.

The photonics team at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering has now shown that there is another way. The idea can be likened to a marble maze that arranges itself.

Normally, you'd have to lift barriers and guide a marble step-by-step to make sure it reaches its destination—the right hole. In the USC team's device, however, the maze is built so that no matter where you drop the marble, it will roll on its own toward the right place—no guiding hands needed. And this is exactly how light behaves: it finds the correct path naturally, by following the principles of thermodynamics.

The implications of the new approach extend far beyond the laboratory. As computing and data processing continue to push the limits of traditional electronics, various companies—including chip designers such as NVIDIA and others—are exploring optical interconnects as a way to move information faster and more efficiently.