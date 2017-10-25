How do volcanoes work? What happens beneath their surface? What causes the vibrations—known as tremor—that occur when magma or gases move upward through a volcano's conduits? Professor Dr. Miriam Christina Reiss, a volcano seismologist at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), and her team have located such tremor signals at the Oldoinyo Lengai volcano in Tanzania.

"We were not only able to detect tremor, but also to determine its exact position in three dimensions—its location and depth below the surface," said Reiss. "What was particularly striking was the diversity of different tremor signals we detected."

The findings provide new insights into how magma and gas are transported within Earth and thus improve our understanding of volcanic dynamics. This also has societal relevance as the researchers hope that their work will enhance the ability to forecast volcanic eruptions in the long term. Their results are published in Communications Earth & Environment.

When magma rises from the depths of Earth toward or into a volcano, this can cause shaking. If the magma exerts high pressure, the surrounding rock can fracture—resulting in earthquakes. Other processes can cause milder vibrations, known as tremors. For example, when magma ascends through pre-existing channels, when gases escape from magma, or when pressure fluctuations occur in the transport pathways.

[...] "For the first time, we were able to determine the precise location where tremor occurs," stated Reiss. "We discovered that two types of tremor seem to be linked: One originated at around five kilometers depth and the other near the base of the volcano—with a time delay between them. It is clear that these signals are connected, thus we see a directly linked system here."