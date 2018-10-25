Anyone get good views of Comet C/2025 A6 aka "Lemmon"? Anyone doing astrophotography of it? Anyone see it a couple times and watch it change day to day?

In the USA, you'd look vaguely NE an hour before sunrise about a hands width above the horizon. Supposedly no optics needed although all I see is clouds. Naturally it has been raining every morning for me LOL, but I hope to see it soon, thats life in an area that gets like four feet of rain annually LOL. Peak closest approach is supposed to be next Tuesday ish the 21st (hopefully this story will be posted before then)

I just thought it would be fun to have a very chill astronomy "event" post, once in awhile. Comets are cool.

Note this is not comet 3I/ATLAS aka "it's probably an interstellar alien space probe", although I suppose thats fun to talk about too.