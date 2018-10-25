from the this-one-is-probably-just-a-comet dept.
Anyone get good views of Comet C/2025 A6 aka "Lemmon"? Anyone doing astrophotography of it? Anyone see it a couple times and watch it change day to day?
In the USA, you'd look vaguely NE an hour before sunrise about a hands width above the horizon. Supposedly no optics needed although all I see is clouds. Naturally it has been raining every morning for me LOL, but I hope to see it soon, thats life in an area that gets like four feet of rain annually LOL. Peak closest approach is supposed to be next Tuesday ish the 21st (hopefully this story will be posted before then)
https://www.astronomy.com/observing/nows-the-time-to-see-comet-lemmon/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-to-see-comet-lemmon-and-the-orionids-meteor-shower-peak/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C/2025_A6_(Lemmon)
https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap250930.html
https://www.space.com/stargazing/how-to-find-comet-lemmon-in-the-night-sky-as-it-brightens-this-october-2025
I just thought it would be fun to have a very chill astronomy "event" post, once in awhile. Comets are cool.
Note this is not comet 3I/ATLAS aka "it's probably an interstellar alien space probe", although I suppose thats fun to talk about too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 19, @02:02AM (1 child)
Surrounded by a lot of trees, so I don't get a good view of that part of the sky near the horizon. But, thanks for the heads-up, I'll see if I can walk down the street a little ways the next time I'm up at daybreak.
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Sunday October 19, @09:03AM
Currently, the evening would be better. All cloudy here, so I can't see a thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 19, @04:41AM
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday October 19, @09:01PM
I don’t think we can see it from far below the equator? Don’t think we can see the Big Dipper from here. Even Andromeda only just pops above the horizon at the peak of summer. I’ve never seen that, usually trees or atmosphere make it hard to find.
Ok over to 3I/ATLAS then! Its trajectory is pretty much aligned with the planetary orbital plane with an inclination of 5deg. I wonder how many other interstellar objects come in at such an angle.