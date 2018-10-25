JPMorgan requires staff to hand over biometric data to access new headquarters New York bank is imposing eye and fingerprint scans amid heightened security concerns at corporate offices

JPMorgan Chase has told staff moving into the US bank's new multibillion-dollar Manhattan headquarters they must share their biometric data to access the building, overriding a prior plan for voluntary enrolment.

Employees who have started work at its 270 Park Avenue skyscraper since August have received emails saying biometric access is "required", according to a communication seen by the Financial Times. This allows people to scan their fingerprints or eye instead of ID badges to get through the lobby security gates.

[...] Dave Komendat, chief security officer at Corporate Security Advisors, said biometrics had been used for decades at higher-security areas, such as government installations and data centres, but putting them in commercial buildings for large numbers of people would be used at a new and larger scale.