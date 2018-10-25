Imagine industrial processes that make materials or chemical compounds faster, cheaper, and with fewer steps than ever before. Imagine processing information in your laptop in seconds instead of minutes or a supercomputer that learns and adapts as efficiently as the human brain. These possibilities all hinge on the same thing: how electrons interact in matter.

A team of Auburn University scientists has now designed a new class of materials that gives scientists unprecedented control over these tiny particles. Their study, published in ACS Materials Letters, introduces the tunable coupling between isolated-metal molecular complexes, known as solvated electron precursors, where electrons aren't locked to atoms but instead float freely in open spaces.

From their key role in energy transfer, bonding, and conductivity, electrons are the lifeblood of chemical synthesis and modern technology. In chemical processes, electrons drive redox reactions, enable bond formation, and are critical in catalysis. In technological applications, manipulating the flow and interactions between electrons determines the operation of electronic devices, AI algorithms, photovoltaic applications, and even quantum computing. In most materials, electrons are bound tightly to atoms, which limits how they can be used. But in electrides, electrons roam freely, creating entirely new possibilities.

"By learning how to control these free electrons, we can design materials that do things nature never intended," says Dr. Evangelos Miliordos, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Auburn and senior author of the study based on state-of-the-art computational descriptions.

In their work, the Auburn team proposed novel materials structures termed Surface Immobilized Electrides by anchoring special molecules—solvated electron precursors—onto stable surfaces such as diamond and silicon carbide. This design makes the electronic properties of the electrides robust and tunable. Depending on how the molecules are arranged, the electrons can form isolated "islands" that act like quantum bits for advanced computing or extended metallic "seas" that drive complex chemical reactions.