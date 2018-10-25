Quantum crystals offer a blueprint for the future of computing and chemistry:
Imagine industrial processes that make materials or chemical compounds faster, cheaper, and with fewer steps than ever before. Imagine processing information in your laptop in seconds instead of minutes or a supercomputer that learns and adapts as efficiently as the human brain. These possibilities all hinge on the same thing: how electrons interact in matter.
A team of Auburn University scientists has now designed a new class of materials that gives scientists unprecedented control over these tiny particles. Their study, published in ACS Materials Letters, introduces the tunable coupling between isolated-metal molecular complexes, known as solvated electron precursors, where electrons aren't locked to atoms but instead float freely in open spaces.
From their key role in energy transfer, bonding, and conductivity, electrons are the lifeblood of chemical synthesis and modern technology. In chemical processes, electrons drive redox reactions, enable bond formation, and are critical in catalysis. In technological applications, manipulating the flow and interactions between electrons determines the operation of electronic devices, AI algorithms, photovoltaic applications, and even quantum computing. In most materials, electrons are bound tightly to atoms, which limits how they can be used. But in electrides, electrons roam freely, creating entirely new possibilities.
"By learning how to control these free electrons, we can design materials that do things nature never intended," says Dr. Evangelos Miliordos, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Auburn and senior author of the study based on state-of-the-art computational descriptions.
In their work, the Auburn team proposed novel materials structures termed Surface Immobilized Electrides by anchoring special molecules—solvated electron precursors—onto stable surfaces such as diamond and silicon carbide. This design makes the electronic properties of the electrides robust and tunable. Depending on how the molecules are arranged, the electrons can form isolated "islands" that act like quantum bits for advanced computing or extended metallic "seas" that drive complex chemical reactions.
This flexibility is what makes the discovery so powerful. One configuration could help build quantum computers, machines that promise to solve problems impossible for today's best supercomputers. Another could serve as the foundation for next-generation catalysts, materials that speed up chemical reactions in ways that might change how we make fuels, medicines, or industrial products.
Earlier versions of electrides were unstable and difficult to scale. By depositing them directly on solid surfaces, the Auburn team has overcome these barriers, proposing a family of materials structures that could move from theoretical models to real-world devices.
The theoretical study was led by faculty across chemistry, physics, and materials engineering at Auburn University. "This is just the beginning," Miliordos adds. "By learning how to tame free electrons, we can imagine a future with faster computers, smarter machines, and new technologies we haven't even dreamed of yet."
More information: Andrei Evdokimov et al, Electrides with Tunable Electron Delocalization for Applications in Quantum Computing and Catalysis, ACS Materials Letters (2025). DOI: 10.1021/acsmaterialslett.5c00756
All I had to do is look at the headline, and yup, another phys.org blah blah blah
Why is their nonsense continually posted here?
Why? Because I cannot find your submission.
Wake me up when they can make those and we can go on a galactic tour. Meantime I'll keep praying to the aliens.
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Monday October 20, @03:54PM
New tech will save the world .. invest today and be runied in the morning when it's declared not viable or non working. Hype is all it is.