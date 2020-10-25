For those interested in scanning files for malware and other threat detection under Linux and using the GNOME desktop, Lenspect is a new GNOME-aligned application that is a GUI powered by VirusTotal for being a Linux-native security threat scanner.

As noted by This Week in GNOME, Lenspect has launched as a security threat scanner built atop Google-owned VirusTotal. In turn users of this GNOME-focused desktop application need to have their own VirusTotal API key.

Lenspect is written in Python and makes use of the GTK toolkit. Lenspect 1.0 was released last week as the project's inaugural release. Lenspect is licensed under the GPLv3.

Lenspect is available via Flathub or its sources can be grabbed from GitHub.