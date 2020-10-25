An interesting article on the economics of AI Chips by Mihir Kshirsagar
This week, Open AI announced a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop custom AI chips for data centers projected to consume 10 gigawatts of power. This investment is separate from another multibillion-dollar deal OpenAI struck with AMD last week. There is no question that we are in the midst of making one of the largest industrial infrastructure bets in United States history. Eight major companies—Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, Oracle, OpenAI, and others—are expected to invest over $300 billion in AI infrastructure in 2025 alone. Spurred by news about the vendor-financed structure of the AMD investment and a conversation with my colleague Arvind Narayanan, I started to investigate the unit economics of the industry from a competition perspective.
What I have found so far is surprising. It appears that we're making important decisions about who gets to compete in AI based on financial assumptions that may be systematically overstating the long-run sustainability of the industry by a factor of two. That said, I am open to being wrong in my analysis and welcome corrections as I write these thoughts up in an academic article with my colleague Felix Chen.
Here is the puzzle: the chips at the heart of the infrastructure buildout have a useful lifespan of one to three years due to rapid technological obsolescence and physical wear, but companies depreciate them over five to six years. In other words, they spread out the cost of their massive capital investments over a longer period than the facts warrant—what The Economist has referred to as the "$4trn accounting puzzle at the heart of the AI cloud."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by canopic jug on Tuesday October 21, @10:06AM (8 children)
In computing, results are measured in FLoatingpoint Operations Per Second (FLOPS). Electricity is a mostly unrelated resource. So by assessing these data centers in terms of Watts, these scammers are tipping their hand and showing that even the idea of producing any useful results is off the table.
It's all about financial speculation on the destruction of wealth rather than financial speculation on anything being produced.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @12:46PM (7 children)
I think it's fair to say that in this case "AI" is not science (literally) -- science uses double precision floats (64 bits, or even more), I believe this is the standard for FLOPS benchmarks?
GPUs and "AI" calculations don't require that precision, a quick bit of websearching suggests that much of their arithmetic is 16 bit (half precision) or 32 bit (single precision).
If "AI" can get along with 16 bit precision, maybe they should go back to Perceptron days and use analog computing--much, much faster, if you can accept a somewhat higher error rate.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by HiThere on Tuesday October 21, @01:37PM (1 child)
Since a lot of the stuff can use even lower precision, I think you may have a point. But digital chips are what we've got lots of experience in designing and selling.
Actually, I think current chips could do just fine, with a lookup table to convert bytes to and from floats, and then using bytes for the weights.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 21, @03:08PM
>convert bytes to and from floats, and then using bytes for the weights
That will work for a lot of use cases, but not all, and "researchers" really can't predict which use cases are going to work in any system so... seeking the best chances of success they usually over-spec for the initial trials.
Then, having demonstrated success, business interests are averse to the risk of spending another development cycle to see if the byte implementation is "just as good" and that the cost savings would give them an advantage in the market. The time delay of vetting the potentially more efficient solution is far more costly / risky from a business perspective than whatever fractional cents per transaction they might save by implementing the more efficient solution, which, by the way, can also involve risky investment in expensive new hardware just to try.
I'm currently debating software development with Claude. Having been trained on 30 years of internet posts by developers, Claude frequently presents me with the opinion "we could follow the specifications and architectural design, or we could 'save a lot of time and effort' by taking this shortcut..." and then proceeds to provide estimates in human development hours on the order of weeks to months saved by use of the shortcut. I tell Claude to follow the specs anyway and usually within an hour or two we have the solution based on the specifications. That's about $2 worth of Anthropic subscription fees that I "wasted" on following the specifications, and usually many hours saved discovering the bugs in the shortcut. Also having been trained on developer writings, Claude frequently declares "TASK COMPLETE!!!" (MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!!???) with dozens to hundreds of pages of "evidence" to "prove" that it's all done according to specification. I'm presently in the middle of a 3 hour rewrite session that got kicked off as a result of discovering that the previous implementation didn't follow the spec, not even close, even after providing a report swearing that it did.
Anyway, the point of all that Claude stuff is: electrons are cheap. I cost my company over 100x the $ per month as a Claude Ultra Max subscription, hopefully my company understands that I'm better at following directions and giving them the products they are asking for than the cheaper less reliable alternatives. Even though there are opportunities to make AI/ML execution significantly cheaper, the current costs of AI/ML are already trivial as compared to the costs of everything you need to setup around it to make it into a profitable business. Think of it like Starbucks selling $4 coffees. Sure, they might economize the cost of the coffee itself down from $0.50 per cup to $0.25 per cup, but that $0.25 per cup margin should not be what makes or breaks the business. Repeat customers going to other coffee shops after they start selling coffee made with skanky beans is a much bigger factor - though I believe Starbucks has been in the business long enough that they have indeed boiled their frogs (customers) into skanky beans for that extra profit margin by now. In AI/ML land, I believe it's an even bigger difference, with the hardware and electricity being far less? than 10% of the income derived from delivery of the service. As TFA states: "we're making important decisions about who gets to compete in AI based on financial assumptions that may be systematically overstating the long-run sustainability of the industry by a factor of two." I bet the actual uncertainty is even bigger than that.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday October 21, @01:37PM (4 children)
And a much, much slower rate of computation with higher energy consumption too. Analogue perceptrons haven't been competitive with digital competitors for 70 years. LLMs ability to get by with reduced precision doesn't change this a bit.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 21, @01:57PM (2 children)
As much as I don't like you, you are correct on this one.
I presume those "250 documents poisoning model" happening now are direct consequence of bf16 arithmetic. I consider that an algebraic attack.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday October 21, @02:46PM (1 child)
My take is that higher precision might actually result in the opportunity for even more subtle poisoning attacks. If your model relies on a knowledge base, then you are susceptible to poisoning attacks.
Frankly, we have poisoning attacks on human knowledge bases that have worked for millennia. For example, the elevation of the status and prestige of military force and its use over other human endeavors, or the similar elevation of human agriculture over other ways of feeding people. The former is pretty straightforward - might makes right. On the latter, there's a lot of people on SN who will note that a hunter/gatherer lifestyle, while it doesn't scale to the vast numbers of people we have now, isn't as terrible as it has been presented over the years. So how did such a viewpoint of the alleged lifestyle superiority of agriculture become established? My take on both is poisoning attacks in the distant past. Distant rulers of the past needed propaganda to enforce their rule, such as proclamation of military victories or the benefits of being cogs in their machines and that propaganda took on a life of its own, effectively poisoning the human knowledge base thereafter. This is more a buildup of natural toxins than an intentional effort at poisoning. Nobody cared what people a thousand years hence thought (aside from the ruler's interest in legacy).
As to dealing with this, a few solutions come to mind. First, controlling what goes in the knowledge base or "curation" might filter out knowledge poisoning to a level where its a lesser problem. Second, deliberately create an arms race between anti-poisoning techniques and data poisoning. Finally, develop AI techniques that aren't dependent on knowledge. The last will still have trouble with poisoning techniques, but at least the AI algorithm won't itself be poisoned.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 21, @03:15PM
>My take is that higher precision might actually result in the opportunity for even more subtle poisoning attacks
>Analogue perceptrons haven't been competitive with digital competitors for 70 years.
Sure, for your next trick please compare the relative capabilities of flint and kindling vs flamethrowers and air-dropped napalm.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 21, @03:12PM
You could just use the global political model and reduce everything to binary: black/white, true/false, yes/no, red/blue - make your choice: if you're not with us, you're against us.
It's working so well for national governance, shouldn't we drive simple binary decision making into every aspect of our lives? Please answer only yes, or no. /s
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 21, @01:51PM
