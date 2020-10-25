ASX-listed technology company DroneShield has announced it will build a new $13m research facility in Adelaide as it moves to "accelerate the development" of its next-generation counter-drone products amid a world of "surging" drone attacks.

The investment was expected to create about 20 high-skilled engineering roles in the city, focused radiofrequency electronics, electronic warfare and systems integration, the company said.

The facility will be led by Jeff Wojtiuk, a former Lockheed Martin Australia engineer.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by March next year.