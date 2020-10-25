Stories
Drone Tech Company DroneShield to Build 13m Facility in Australia

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 21, @01:57PM
Hardware

The war against drones is heating up with airports around the world reporting incursions by these robotic flying pests. Cost effective solutions are still thin on the ground. With countries like Russia and China on the warpath there is a need to step up development and research for better drone management solutions. On the back of drone developments in the Ukraine war, a new R&D facility is being planned for Adelaide in South Australia to accelerate the development of next generation counter drone technology.

ASX-listed technology company DroneShield has announced it will build a new $13m research facility in Adelaide as it moves to "accelerate the development" of its next-generation counter-drone products amid a world of "surging" drone attacks.

The investment was expected to create about 20 high-skilled engineering roles in the city, focused radiofrequency electronics, electronic warfare and systems integration, the company said.

The facility will be led by Jeff Wojtiuk, a former Lockheed Martin Australia engineer.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by March next year.

[Ed. question: If you were a betting person, where are you putting your money for the most effective counter? EMP? Kinetic? Lasers? Drone attacking drones?]

Lifespan of AI Chips: The $300 Billion Question
  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @02:26PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @02:26PM (#1421605)

    The beginning of Skynet

    by DannyB on Tuesday October 21, @05:53PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 21, @05:53PM (#1421644) Journal

      Only if the AIs get control of the drones.

      That could never happen.

      Not even in a million microseconds.

  by SemperOSS on Tuesday October 21, @02:38PM

    by SemperOSS (5072) on Tuesday October 21, @02:38PM (#1421608)

    In a slightly longer term perspective, I believe the order of efficiency (and avoiding too much human damage) would be:

    1. Directed EMP (Done right would fry the electronics and avoid bothering too many human beings and stray, collateral aircraft)
    2. Drone on drone dogfights (The attacking drone would most likely be lighter than the attacked drone and therefore more mobile, provided it doesn't have to carry heavy, anti-drone equipment like steel nets, anvils or a light-weight nuclear device)
    3. Lasers (Just make sure you don't aim at anything else that is solid and make sure it has enough power to more or less penetrate the offending piece of equipment and that it is not super-reflective as that could cause some collateral damage)
    4. Kinetic weapon (Shotguns are very effective but only at a very short range and rifles/machine pistols/machine guns/howitzers or similar pointed/explosive weaponry work over larger distances but are prone to miss the target as are Tomahawks)

    It is rather difficult to get rid of those pests without either using a lot a resources or a lot of ammo (or both).

    by PiMuNu on Tuesday October 21, @04:22PM

      by PiMuNu (3823) on Tuesday October 21, @04:22PM (#1421630)

      > 4. Kinetic weapon

      Just to note that bullets can come back down again:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebratory_gunfire [wikipedia.org]

      by looorg on Tuesday October 21, @04:34PM

        by looorg (578) on Tuesday October 21, @04:34PM (#1421635)

        While kinetic rounds will eventually fall to the ground out of the list I would assume it to be the least problematic. Lasers so far is a bit of a dud as far as I can recall. Also if they get freaked out by laser-pointers and potential eye damage from people accidentally (or not) hit then that is nothing compared to having a laser show high powered enough to blast a drone out of the sky. EMP is probably even worse then kinetic since I assume there will be aiming and radius issues. Drones attacking drones, so that will fall down to, but it's basically twice the junk (or more) so even more junk falling uncontrollably from the sky compared to kinetic rounds. Can't see that being better.

        I'd go for some kind of shotgun. Plenty of people engage in skeet shooting, drones are basically just even larger skeets (or clay pigeons or whatever you like to call them). You might want to alter the size of composition of the pellets. You might build some kind of special round, I recall seeming something from the Ukraine about them basically building ball-n-chain pellets (pellets, or larger slugs connected to another slug by wire). Perhaps it would be enough to just build them out of hard plastics or ceramics instead of metal. They just have to survive ignition and initial contact with the target. After all you don't need to vaporize the drone, just harm it enough that it will either fall to the ground (bad, but could be worse) or that it will sustain so much damage that it will attempt to land or return to base.

    by looorg on Tuesday October 21, @04:45PM

      by looorg (578) on Tuesday October 21, @04:45PM (#1421636)

      How far do we consider to be "short range" when it comes to shotguns? 50-100 meters and it should still be quite effective, depending on the round. After all you might not have to vaporize the thing for it to be taken out. For that matter what is the range of Lasers or EMP? You don't want to have it at say an airport and then have the EMP blow every piece of electronics in a radius of a kilometer out of this world. It has to be very short and targeted so you have to be very very close at which time it might just be better to crash something into it instead (drone or a kinetic round of some kind).

      SAAB put together a system (LOKE) from the knowledge gained in the Ukraine, basically a mobile radar system hooked up with a .50 Machine Gun (think it was a M2 Browning). I'm sure that will shatter whatever it hits. If it missed or passes thru after it hits I wouldn't want to be down range and take a stray .50 round. Seems a bit overkill unless it is a very very large drone.

      https://www.saab.com/newsroom/stories/2025/september/the-loke-counter-drone-concept-debuts-in-nato-mission [saab.com]

  by ikanreed on Tuesday October 21, @04:01PM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday October 21, @04:01PM (#1421627) Journal

    13 million is a lot of money, more than you can make in your life, for most people.

    But if you measure it in engineer salary-years, it reads as a really paltry and not especially newsworthy sum.

    Like... Ten employees for five years? I could understand local coverage of it in Adelaide, but that's seriously like a week's operating expenses of the larger drone factories in the world.

  by Ingar on Tuesday October 21, @04:55PM

    by Ingar (801) on Tuesday October 21, @04:55PM (#1421638) Homepage Journal

    A 13-meter facility is rather small.

  by Barenflimski on Tuesday October 21, @05:23PM

    by Barenflimski (6836) on Tuesday October 21, @05:23PM (#1421641)

    I'm rooting for Kamikaze pigeons.

    Not only do they breed fast and are easily trainable, the impacts would make for quite a site!

    Best part is they turn into fertilizer when they have completed the job which could theoretically lower the price if we include carbon credits in the final cost.

    by TyZone on Tuesday October 21, @05:49PM

      by TyZone (56106) on Tuesday October 21, @05:49PM (#1421642)
      Hawks. Hawks dragging 10-20 feet of twine behind them, and all they have to do is let go of the twine when it gets tangled in the props of the drones. That, or frickin' lasers on their heads . . .
  by DannyB on Tuesday October 21, @05:51PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 21, @05:51PM (#1421643) Journal

    The only way to stop a bad guy with a drone is a good guy with a drone.

    Or vice versa.

    I could drone on and on about the advantages of this approach.

