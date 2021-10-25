Stories
Amazon Error Creates Massive Internet Outage

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 21, @11:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the turning-it-off-and-on-again dept.
News

looorg writes:

Amazon accidentally turned off large portions of the internet on Monday morning.

A problem at Amazon's cloud computing service disrupted internet use around the world early Monday, taking down dozens of online services, including social media site Snapchat, the Roblox and Fortnite video games and chat app Signal.

About three hours after the outage began, Amazon Web Services said it was starting to recover from the problem. AWS provides behind-the-scenes cloud computing infrastructure to some of the world's biggest organizations. Its customers include government departments, universities and businesses, including The Associated Press.

Amazon pinned the outage on issues related to its domain name system, which converts web addresses into IP addresses so websites and apps can load on internet-connected devices.

"The world now runs on the cloud," and the internet is seen as a utility like water or electricity, Burgess said.

Several major apps were not working. Coinbase, Fortnite, Signal and Zoom faced lengthy outages, as did Amazon's own services, including its Ring video surveillance products.

Millions of companies and organizations rely on AWS to host their websites, apps and other critical online systems. The company has data centers all over the world, and Amazon is said to have at least 30% of the total cloud market.

Amazon did not give a reason for what caused the outage.

https://apnews.com/article/amazon-east-internet-services-outage-654a12ac9aff0bf4b9dc0e22499d92d7
https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/20/amazon-dns-outage-breaks-much-of-the-internet/

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @11:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @11:59PM (#1421680)

    without all of that pesky government regulation

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 22, @12:48AM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 22, @12:48AM (#1421689) Journal

    Does an Internet outage still counts as creation?

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @12:54AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @12:54AM (#1421691)
      Sure, if you use enough nukes to create that Internet outage.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:24AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:24AM (#1421707)

      Hmmm, creative network administration. Not sure how that'll look on a resume. But now that I think about today's (HR) culture, it might be golden.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday October 22, @01:39AM (2 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday October 22, @01:39AM (#1421699)

    You know, its the cloud, it's magically impervious and has infinite resources, and all that stuff.

    Or are we too busy drinking the AI cool-aid now to still believe that?

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 22, @01:52AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday October 22, @01:52AM (#1421700)

      My AI Kool-aid tastes fine, but GitHub's mermaid diagram renderer of my markdown documents for the AI to implement is still borked.

      --
      🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:33AM (#1421710)

      Greed and gambling go hand-in-hand.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @01:59AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @01:59AM (#1421703)

    Running on AWS makes them pretty useless. As we have just seen, they are too easy to take down

    Amazon did not give a reason for what caused the outage.

    Pretty easy to see why. Either it's embarrassing, or it was intentional... just following orders?

