Amazon accidentally turned off large portions of the internet on Monday morning.
A problem at Amazon's cloud computing service disrupted internet use around the world early Monday, taking down dozens of online services, including social media site Snapchat, the Roblox and Fortnite video games and chat app Signal.
About three hours after the outage began, Amazon Web Services said it was starting to recover from the problem. AWS provides behind-the-scenes cloud computing infrastructure to some of the world's biggest organizations. Its customers include government departments, universities and businesses, including The Associated Press.
Amazon pinned the outage on issues related to its domain name system, which converts web addresses into IP addresses so websites and apps can load on internet-connected devices.
"The world now runs on the cloud," and the internet is seen as a utility like water or electricity, Burgess said.
Several major apps were not working. Coinbase, Fortnite, Signal and Zoom faced lengthy outages, as did Amazon's own services, including its Ring video surveillance products.
Millions of companies and organizations rely on AWS to host their websites, apps and other critical online systems. The company has data centers all over the world, and Amazon is said to have at least 30% of the total cloud market.
Amazon did not give a reason for what caused the outage.
https://apnews.com/article/amazon-east-internet-services-outage-654a12ac9aff0bf4b9dc0e22499d92d7
https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/20/amazon-dns-outage-breaks-much-of-the-internet/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 21, @11:59PM
without all of that pesky government regulation
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 22, @12:48AM (2 children)
Does an Internet outage still counts as creation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @12:54AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:24AM
Hmmm, creative network administration. Not sure how that'll look on a resume. But now that I think about today's (HR) culture, it might be golden.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday October 22, @01:39AM (2 children)
You know, its the cloud, it's magically impervious and has infinite resources, and all that stuff.
Or are we too busy drinking the AI cool-aid now to still believe that?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 22, @01:52AM
My AI Kool-aid tastes fine, but GitHub's mermaid diagram renderer of my markdown documents for the AI to implement is still borked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @02:33AM
Greed and gambling go hand-in-hand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @01:59AM (1 child)
Running on AWS makes them pretty useless. As we have just seen, they are too easy to take down
Pretty easy to see why. Either it's embarrassing, or it was intentional... just following orders?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Wednesday October 22, @02:30AM
Dave's Garage had an opinion about why it happened, dunno how accurate. Does sound a bit embarrassing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFvhpt8FN18 [youtube.com]
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.