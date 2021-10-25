In Texas, the legal limit for noise is 85dB. Researchers have found that prolonged exposure can impact hearing and cardiovascular health, increased blood pressure and heart rate.

Other potential risks include headaches, dizziness, and psychological effects.

85dB is considered industrial noise inside of a plant. That would mean that you would have to wear hearing protection all the time at your home.

...

Teresa lives 18 miles from Corsicana, Texas, where Riot Platforms is building out what is expected to be one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the world. We decided, well, what better place to build a one gigawatt site?

Teresa is concerned about Bitcoin's demand for water. Corsicana's mine is projected to use up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day.That's an eighth of the city's water supply. She took us to nearby Navarro Lake, which she says dries up every 4 to 5 years.

"So this is the lake that you are concerned that that the Bitcoin mining companies could be drawing water from?"

"Yes. You've got a lot of people that have moved into this area. The last thing we needed was more pressure on this lake. I know I can survive without electricity. I do know that. I can't survive without water."

...

All of this makes it even more damning that the politicians representing the residents we spoke to are all in on Bitcoin. Which brings us to the crypto money in politics.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz received a $350,000 donation from Bitcoin Freedom PAC in 2024, in a tight reelection race against Democratic challenger Colin Allred. The same year, Cruz announced he was getting into the Bitcoin business himself, announcing on X he bought his own miners and started running them in Iran, Texas. Cruz was commended by Marathon Digital's CEO and welcomed to the club.

...

According to Public Citizen, crypto corporations provided nearly half of the $248 million in corporate money to influence federal elections in 2024 and the industry has gotten exactly what they paid for. Efforts to regulate crypto at the state and federal level have been largely unsuccessful.