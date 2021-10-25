Geostationary satellites are broadcasting large volumes of unencrypted data to Earth, including private voice calls and text messages as well as consumer internet traffic, researchers have discovered.

Scientists at the University of California, San Diego, and the University of Maryland, College Park, say they were able to pick up large amounts of sensitive traffic largely by just pointing a commercial off-the-shelf satellite dish at the sky from the roof of a university building in San Diego.

In its paper, Don't Look Up: There Are Sensitive Internal Links in the Clear on GEO Satellites [PDF], the team describes how it performed a broad scan of IP traffic on 39 GEO satellites across 25 distinct longitudes and found that half of the signals they picked up contained cleartext IP traffic.

This included unencrypted cellular backhaul data sent from the core networks of several US operators, destined for cell towers in remote areas. Also found was unprotected internet traffic heading for in-flight Wi-Fi users aboard airliners, and unencrypted call audio from multiple VoIP providers.

According to the researchers, they were able to identify some observed satellite data as corresponding to T-Mobile cellular backhaul traffic. This included text and voice call contents, user internet traffic, and cellular network signaling protocols, all "in the clear," but T-Mobile quickly enabled encryption after learning about the problem.

More seriously, the team was able to observe unencrypted traffic for military systems including detailed tracking data for coastal vessel surveillance and operational data of a police force.

In addition, they found retail, financial, and banking companies all using unencrypted satellite communications to link their internal networks at various sites. The researchers were able to see unencrypted login credentials, corporate emails, inventory records, and information from ATM cash dispensers.