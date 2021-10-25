from the not-so-fast dept.
Larry Sanger says the website has become biased against conservative and religious viewpoints, but sees a way to fix it:
Wikipedia, a popular online encyclopedia millions of people treat as an authoritative source of information, is systemically biased against conservative, religious, and other points of view, according to the site's co-founder, Larry Sanger.
Sanger, 57, who now heads the Knowledge Standards Foundation, believes Wikipedia can be salvaged either by a renewed emphasis on free speech withttps://larrysanger.org/nine-theses/hin the organization or by a grassroots campaign to make diverse viewpoints heard.
Failing that, Sanger said, government intervention may be required to pierce the shell of anonymity that now protects Wikipedia's editors from defamation lawsuits by public figures who believe the site portrays them unfairly.
[...] "Basically, it's required now, even for the sake of neutrality, that they take a side when [they believe] one side is clearly wrong," Sanger said. "Pretensions of objectivity are out the window."
[...] "You simply may not cite as sources of Wikipedia articles anything that has been branded as right wing," he said. [...] "Even now, people are still sort of waking up to the reality that Wikipedia does, on many pages ... act as essentially propaganda."
[...] On his website, Sanger outlines a series of ideas for returning Wikipedia to its original stance on fairness and free speech. A handful of his ideas center on increasing transparency into site management, such as revealing who Wikipedia's leaders are, allowing the public to rate articles, ending decision-making by consensus, and adopting a legislative process for determining editorial policy.
After blasting Wikipedia as biased and 'woke' and pushing for it to be defunded, Elon Musk says he's building his own online encyclopedia through xAI:
Elon Musk plans to take on Wikipedia with his own rival encyclopedia site.
On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO tweeted that his xAI startup is building Grokipedia, which he claims will be a "massive improvement" over Wikipedia. Musk has long had a gripe with Wikipedia, accusing it of being "woke" and even calling for it to be defunded. (The encyclopedia site has long relied on donations.) In January, Musk also railed at Wikipedia for adding an entry about him allegedly making a Nazi-like salute at a Trump inauguration event.
To create Grokipedia, Musk plans on tapping xAI's Grok chatbot (which he also created as an alternative to another technology he didn't like, ChatGPT). Grok has been trained on web data, including public tweets. In a podcast earlier this month, Musk suggested that Grok is smart enough not only to replicate the work of human community volunteers who maintain and update Wikipedia, but also to account for any bias or inaccuracies.
"Grok is using heavy amounts of inference compute to look at, as an example, a Wikipedia page, what is true, partially true, or false, or missing in this page," he said. "Now rewrite the page to correct, remove the falsehoods, correct the half-truths, and add the missing context." (That said, Grok has suffered its own share of problems, including praising Hitler.)
(Score: 5, Touché) by Whoever on Wednesday October 22, @01:56PM (1 child)
... a well known liberal bias.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Wednesday October 22, @02:06PM
That's what worries me. Free speech has been weaponized by the right to the point where legitimately held views that disagree get buried with all the pro-fascist BS that people on that side make money grifting on. Reality is going to have a left wing bias for the simple reason that the left isn't trying to keep people stuck in a bygone era while ignoring the various issues that caused us as a society to move on. It may have been OK to not have health insurance in the '50s, but the cost of medical care in the '50s was a lot less expensive in general, and a bunch of life saving, and very expensive, procedures just flat out didn't exist back then.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Wednesday October 22, @01:57PM (3 children)
Maybe conservative and religious editors are just wrong more often?
Wikipedia also has a clear bias against flat-earth. And it has that bias for a very good reason: THE WORLD IS NOT FLAT!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 22, @02:16PM (1 child)
Yeah, these are the idiots that deny evolution, think the planet is 5,000 years old, deny climate change, think vaccines are bad, think tylenol causes autism, etc.
Of course Wikipedia is biased against them. Otherwise it would be called Jesuspedia or something.
Generals gathered in their masses / Only to get called fatasses
(Score: 2, Interesting) by turgid on Wednesday October 22, @02:24PM
Why does Jesus want people to be stupid?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Undefined on Wednesday October 22, @03:04PM
Speaking as a (very) liberal person, religious folks are always wrong when they are pushing superstition. Because it's bullshit.
However, socially, they often provide considerable scaffolding to society, and that has value. There's a lot of good things can be said for community, and side effects like art and architecture — and the latter is often the former. Those arise out of religious conviction, so... side effects.
Conservatives often have valid points. I really think they get a bad rap here, and the reason for that is that the problem children, as it were, aren't actually conservatives: They're regressives.
Legitimate conservatism tends to keep social change slow, and considering how carefully that ought to proceed, I see it as a good thing overall, if annoying at times.
Regression... walking society backwards is almost always the wrong thing to do. There are exceptions, but they tend to arrive consequent to things that were regressions in the first place. Such as some of the rulings SCOTUS has dropped with its regressive majority, a great deal of what the executive has done during Trump's terms of office, and what the regressives in congress have been doing for quite a while now.
All of that needs to be rolled back with very few exceptions. But those that will (hopefully) roll those idiocies back won't be the regressives. It'll be the at-least-somewhat progressive folks, and yes, the conservatives.
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @01:57PM (2 children)
Tough for him but reality has a heavy bias against conservative and religious positions. Viewpoints and opinions are not of equal value to actual empirical facts. They are not even comparable. Nor should they be.
Sanger just wants to open the floodgate for illegal Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) against Wikipedia contributors to silence inconvenient truths. Not being able to compete on facts, he aims for censorship of Wikipedia through frivolous but expensive lawsuits, the more frivolous the better from his perspective. Wikipedia is already bad enough there with corporate public relations firms being paid to camp out on articles and maintain misleading or inaccurate content to the benefit of the paying companies. Sanger appears to want to take that to the next level and drive away all the non-corporate activity.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Wednesday October 22, @02:17PM (1 child)
Apparently he is upset that Wikipedia doesn't view Intelligent Design as a theory that should be taken as something other than pseudoscience. [scienceandculture.com]
Frankly, that tells you all you need to know about him.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday October 22, @02:35PM
Is he worried that MAGA are coming for him? Or has his brain melted?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Whoever on Wednesday October 22, @02:01PM
Epoch Times wants changes to Wikipedia.
Epoch Times is not allowed as a source on Wikipedia.
Connected much?
(Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Wednesday October 22, @02:25PM
Get your own website.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Brymouse on Wednesday October 22, @02:31PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 22, @03:04PM
I would argue that Wikipedia, being something of an encyclopedia, is much more about factual, verifiable information, than about free speech and diverse viewpoints.