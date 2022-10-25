from the run-forrest-run dept.
OpenAI launches Atlas broswer.
OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a long-anticipated artificial intelligence-powered web browser built around its popular chatbot, in a direct challenge to Google Chrome's dominance.
The launch marks OpenAI's latest move to capitalize on 800 million weekly active ChatGPT users, as it expands into more aspects of users' online lives by collecting data about consumers' browser behavior. It could accelerate a broader shift toward AI-driven search, as users increasingly turn to conversational tools that synthesize information instead of relying on traditional keyword-based results from Google — intensifying competition between OpenAI and Google.
OpenAI said Atlas launches Tuesday on Apple laptops and will later come to Microsoft's Windows, Apple's iOS phone operating system and Google's Android phone system.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it a "rare, once-a-decade opportunity to rethink what a browser can be about and how to use one."
But analyst Paddy Harrington of market research group Forrester said it will be a big challenge "competing with a giant who has ridiculous market share."
OpenAI's browser is coming out just a few months after one of its executives testified that the company would be interested in buying Google's industry-leading Chrome browser if a federal judge had required it to be sold to prevent the abuses that resulted in Google's ubiquitous search engine being declared an illegal monopoly.
But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta last month issued a decision that rejected the Chrome sale sought by the U.S. Justice Department in the monopoly case, partly because he believed advances in the AI industry already are reshaping the competitive landscape.
I have just installed Lynx.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 23, @09:31AM
I think it might be interesting to normal users, that doesn't know better. If it's pre-installed on the system it would be even better cause then they could hide the installation request of telling the user that it wants to store all browser "memories", as in everything you do with the browser. From their perspective it's probably approaching perfect harvesting. Now you don't have to guess anymore or try to match cookies or sessions or other forms of trying to ID the users. Just have them agree to it upon installation and you are done.
It's a surprise, or it's just been a day or so and not really publicly used yet, that other websites are ok with it. Since with GPT-Surfing or whatever we should call it, it will not want to visit the other sites but just take all their information. So not showing their ads. Will more and more websites require that you sign-in or logon or something to even see the bare basics of their front page? It it takes off I guess it could have some kind of profound impact on the way the web looks and works. Not sure if it will be better or worse, just different.