Theo de Raadt has announced the release of OpenBSD 7.8, the latest of the regular biannual updates of the project's free, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system. This version adds support for Raspberry Pi 5, among many other changes:

"We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.8. This is our 59th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of thirty years with only two remote holes in the default install. As in our previous releases, 7.8 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system: added support for Raspberry Pi 5 (with console on serial port); implement acpicpu(4) for arm64; on Apple variants, enter DDB when exuart(4) detects a BREAK; on arm64 and riscv64, avoid multiple threads of a process continuously faulting on a single page when pmap_enter(9) is asked to enter a mapping that already exists; make apm and hw.cpuspeed work on Snapdragon X Elite machines; fix processing of GPIO events for pin numbers less than 256 with an _EVT method, fixes power button on various ThinkPads with AMD CPUs...."