The makers of BIND, the Internet's most widely used software for resolving domain names, are warning of two vulnerabilities that allow attackers to poison entire caches of results and send users to malicious destinations that are indistinguishable from the real ones.

The vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2025-40778 and CVE-2025-40780, stem from a logic error and a weakness in generating pseudo-random numbers, respectively. They each carry a severity rating of 8.6. Separately, makers of the Domain Name System resolver software Unbound warned of similar vulnerabilities that were reported by the same researchers. The unbound vulnerability severity score is 5.6

[...] In 2008, researcher Dan Kaminsky revealed one of the more severe Internet-wide security threats ever. Known as DNS cache poisoning, it made it possible for attackers to send users en masse to imposter sites instead of the real ones belonging to Google, Bank of America, or anyone else. With industry-wide coordination, thousands of DNS providers around the world—in coordination with makers of browsers and other client applications—implemented a fix that averted this doomsday scenario.

[...] What Kaminsky realized was that there were only 65,536 possible transaction IDs. An attacker could exploit this limitation by flooding a DNS resolver with lookup results for a specific domain. Each result would use a slight variation in the domain name, such as 1.arstechnica.com, 2.arstechnica.com, 3.arstechnica.com, and so on. Each result would also include a different transaction ID. Eventually, an attacker would reproduce the correct number of an outstanding request, and the malicious IP would get fed to all users who relied on the resolver that made the request. The attack was called DNS cache poisoning because it tainted the resolver's store of lookups.

[...] "Because exploitation is non-trivial, requires network-level spoofing and precise timing, and only affects cache integrity without server compromise, the vulnerability is considered Important rather than Critical," Red Hat wrote in its disclosure of CVE-2025-40780.

The vulnerabilities nonetheless have the potential to cause harm in some organizations. Patches for all three should be installed as soon as practicable.