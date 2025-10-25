from the ewaste-share-price-index-monitoring dept.
Do you live in Australia and have an old module Samsung phone? If so, check your SMS messages as your phone may soon no longer work. Due to recent issues with triple zero and subsequent lawsuits Australian Telcos are blocking devices that cannot fallback to make calls on the national 000 number. Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain has ruled out government assistance to Australians whose mobile phone may be unable to call triple-0. Devices affected by this block will no longer work after 26/11/2025.
The mobile devices affected by the issue are Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy J1 2016j, Galaxy J3 2016, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.
Ms McBain said the telecommunications companies were working to assess how many devices were impacted, but the number was estimated to be about 10,000.
[...] In a statement, TPG Telecom, which owns Vodafone, said it had identified a cohort of older Samsung handsets leading into the 3G network shutdown in 2024 that were unable to make triple-0 calls on the TPG/Vodafone mobile network and could not be fixed with a software upgrade.
"These devices were blocked from the Vodafone network as part of the 3G shutdown process," a spokesman said.
"Recently, we became aware that some of those same handsets that worked on other networks were unable to connect to triple-0 when only Vodafone coverage was available.
"These Samsung devices were found to be configured in way that permanently locked them to making triple-0 calls on the Vodafone 3G network even if being used with the SIM of another mobile operator and able to make triple-0 calls on their 4G network. This limitation was not previously known to TPG Telecom."
[...] An Optus spokesman earlier said during emergencies, and at times mobile phones could not connect to its regular network, phones were designed to search for another available network to reach triple-0.
"These situations relate to rare occasions when both the Optus and Telstra networks are unavailable and the phone needs to switch to Vodafone in order to contact emergency services," a spokesman said.
"This only happens under very specific conditions, but it's critically important that all devices can reach triple-0."
Is it the Year of the Linux Phone yet?