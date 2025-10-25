Ms McBain said the telecommunications companies were working to assess how many devices were impacted, but the number was estimated to be about 10,000.

[...] In a statement, TPG Telecom, which owns Vodafone, said it had identified a cohort of older Samsung handsets leading into the 3G network shutdown in 2024 that were unable to make triple-0 calls on the TPG/Vodafone mobile network and could not be fixed with a software upgrade.

"These devices were blocked from the Vodafone network as part of the 3G shutdown process," a spokesman said.

"Recently, we became aware that some of those same handsets that worked on other networks were unable to connect to triple-0 when only Vodafone coverage was available.

"These Samsung devices were found to be configured in way that permanently locked them to making triple-0 calls on the Vodafone 3G network even if being used with the SIM of another mobile operator and able to make triple-0 calls on their 4G network. This limitation was not previously known to TPG Telecom."

[...] An Optus spokesman earlier said during emergencies, and at times mobile phones could not connect to its regular network, phones were designed to search for another available network to reach triple-0.

"These situations relate to rare occasions when both the Optus and Telstra networks are unavailable and the phone needs to switch to Vodafone in order to contact emergency services," a spokesman said.

"This only happens under very specific conditions, but it's critically important that all devices can reach triple-0."