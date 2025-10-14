from the global-world dept.
Nexperia, a Chinese Semiconductor manufacturing plant, located in the Netherlands, was seized by Dutch authorities last week in response to embargo pressures.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nexperia-says-it-is-negotiating-with-both-us-china-over-export-controls-2025-10-14/
A Dutch seizure of Chinese-owned computer chip maker Nexperia came after rising U.S. pressure on the company, a court ruling released on Tuesday showed, underscoring how the firm has been caught in the crossfire between Washington and Beijing.
The government said on Sunday that it had intervened in Netherlands-based Nexperia, which makes chips for cars and consumer electronics. It cited worries about possible transfer of technology to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech.
[...] Nexperia is one of the largest makers globally of basic chips such as transistors that are not technically sophisticated but are needed in large volumes.
[...] The source said that company executives in the meeting believed that Dutch authorities were acquiescing to the United States and added that the company was very confident that it could have the decision reversed.
The Dutch government said on Tuesday there was no U.S. involvement or pressure in the decision to intervene in Nexperia.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 26, @05:18PM
No spine at all. As easy to conquer as it ever was.
And this is a reminder that Trump has taken nothing. It is all given to him by weak pansies looking for a handout and special treatment
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Username on Sunday October 26, @05:41PM
>Nexperia, a Chinese Semiconductor manufacturing plant
First, google told me this is a Philips plant, then was spun off into it's own thing, probably because of profitability reasons, and eventually bought by a chinese company.
>possible transfer of technology
The reason certain parts become less profitable is because of weak demand. A competitor is doing a better job at making it, and is flooding the market. This is most likely because of chinese plants in china making the same parts. If this is happening, it means china already has the tech. I think this is just for show. Or to stop wingtech from importing already made chinese parts into their swamp german plant, and sell it from there, bypassing import tariffs.