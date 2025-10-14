Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Dutch seizure of Nexperia followed US pressure over Chinese CEO

posted by mrpg on Sunday October 26, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the global-world dept.
Techonomics

anubi writes:

Nexperia, a Chinese Semiconductor manufacturing plant, located in the Netherlands, was seized by Dutch authorities last week in response to embargo pressures.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nexperia-says-it-is-negotiating-with-both-us-china-over-export-controls-2025-10-14/

A Dutch seizure of Chinese-owned computer chip maker Nexperia came after rising U.S. pressure on the company, a court ruling released on Tuesday showed, underscoring how the firm has been caught in the crossfire between Washington and Beijing.

The government said on Sunday that it had intervened in Netherlands-based Nexperia, which makes chips for cars and consumer electronics. It cited worries about possible transfer of technology to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech.

[...] Nexperia is one of the largest makers globally of basic chips such as transistors that are not technically sophisticated but are needed in large volumes.

[...] The source said that company executives in the meeting believed that Dutch authorities were acquiescing to the United States and added that the company was very confident that it could have the decision reversed.

The Dutch government said on Tuesday there was no U.S. involvement or pressure in the decision to intervene in Nexperia.

Original Submission


«  71 Samsung Devices Can Not Longer be Used in Australia From November 2025
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Dutch seizure of Nexperia followed US pressure over Chinese CEO | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 26, @05:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 26, @05:18PM (#1422352)

    No spine at all. As easy to conquer as it ever was.

    And this is a reminder that Trump has taken nothing. It is all given to him by weak pansies looking for a handout and special treatment

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Username on Sunday October 26, @05:41PM

    by Username (4557) on Sunday October 26, @05:41PM (#1422355)

    >Nexperia, a Chinese Semiconductor manufacturing plant
    First, google told me this is a Philips plant, then was spun off into it's own thing, probably because of profitability reasons, and eventually bought by a chinese company.

    >possible transfer of technology
    The reason certain parts become less profitable is because of weak demand. A competitor is doing a better job at making it, and is flooding the market. This is most likely because of chinese plants in china making the same parts. If this is happening, it means china already has the tech. I think this is just for show. Or to stop wingtech from importing already made chinese parts into their swamp german plant, and sell it from there, bypassing import tariffs.

(1)