Malware analysis and reverse engineering are powerful but can also be challenging and time-consuming. Performing a thorough analysis typically requires deep knowledge, specialized tools, and extensive experience. However, not every security analyst has the expertise or the resources to conduct an exhaustive investigation for every suspicious file they encounter. Moreover, a comprehensive, in-depth reverse engineering effort isn’t always necessary or practical, for example, if another researcher has already reported and documented the file.

This blog series on “Breaking down malware” introduces a flexible, practical approach to malware analysis. Our goal is to guide you through determining the level of analysis required based on the context and initial findings. We will explore various techniques and tools that can help you efficiently assess a suspicious file, quickly determining whether a deeper dive is warranted or if initial triage provides sufficient insight.

[...] Malware (short for malicious software) analysis involves examining malicious software to understand its behavior, capabilities, and effects. By gaining insights into how malware functions, security teams can create effective detection, mitigation, and prevention strategies. It resembles digital forensics, where analysts serve as detectives, dissecting malware to uncover its mechanisms and defense methods. Just as doctors research diseases to develop cures, security researchers study malware to improve defense systems.