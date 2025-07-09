New AI-powered web browsers such as OpenAI's ChatGPT ATLAS and Perplexity's Comet are trying to unseat Google Chrome as the front door to the internet for billions of users. A key selling point of these products are their web browsing AI agents, which promise to complete tasks on a user's behalf by clicking around on websites and filling out forms.

But consumers may not be aware of the major risks to user privacy that come along with agentic browsing, a problem that the entire tech industry is trying to grapple with.

Cybersecurity experts who spoke to TechCrunch say AI browser agents pose a larger risk to user privacy compared to traditional browsers. They say consumers should consider how much access they give web browsing AI agents, and whether the purported benefits outweigh the risks.

[...] There are a few practical ways users can protect themselves while using AI browsers. Rachel Tobac, CEO of the security awareness training firm SocialProof Security, tells TechCrunch that user credentials for AI browsers are likely to become a new target for attackers. She says users should ensure they're using unique passwords and multi-factor authentication for these accounts to protect them.

Tobac also recommends users to consider limiting what these early versions of ChatGPT Atlas and Comet can access, and siloing them from sensitive accounts related to banking, health, and personal information. Security around these tools will likely improve as they mature, and Tobac recommends waiting before giving them broad control.