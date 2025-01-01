Your day is about to get a lot better! After so much anticipation, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards entry finalists have finally been revealed, and they are great. They're hilarious. Witty. Dynamic. And they're inspiring us to pick up the camera, too.

Today, we're featuring the finalist photos in all their glory, so scroll down to add a bit of humor and sunshine to your life. If anyone you know needs their spirits picked up, be sure to send them this way.