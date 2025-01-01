Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

posted by janrinok on Monday October 27, @06:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the Something-completely-different dept.
/dev/random

Snotnose writes:

No tech, no snark, no politics, just good pictures

Your day is about to get a lot better! After so much anticipation, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards entry finalists have finally been revealed, and they are great. They're hilarious. Witty. Dynamic. And they're inspiring us to pick up the camera, too.

Today, we're featuring the finalist photos in all their glory, so scroll down to add a bit of humor and sunshine to your life. If anyone you know needs their spirits picked up, be sure to send them this way.

Original Submission


«  The Glaring Security Risks With AI Browser Agents
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.