from the must-be-Thursday dept.
An approach it calls "quantum echoes" takes 13,000 times longer on a supercomputer
[...] Today, Google and a large collection of academic collaborators are publishing a paper describing a computational approach that demonstrates a quantum advantage compared to current algorithms—and may actually help us achieve something useful.
Google's latest effort centers on something it's calling "quantum echoes." The approach could be described as a series of operations on the hardware qubits that make up its machine. These qubits hold a single bit of quantum information in a superposition between two values, with probabilities of finding the qubit in one value or the other when it's measured. Each qubit is entangled with its neighbors, allowing its probability to influence those of all the qubits around it. The operations that allow computation, called gates, are ways of manipulating these probabilities. Most current hardware, including Google's, perform manipulations on one or two qubits at a time (termed one- and two-qubit gates, respectively.
[...] So how do you turn quantum echoes into an algorithm? On its own, a single "echo" can't tell you much about the system—the probabilities ensure that any two runs might show different behaviors. But if you repeat the operations multiple times, you can begin to understand the details of this quantum interference. And performing the operations on a quantum computer ensures that it's easy to simply rerun the operations with different random one-qubit gates and get many instances of the initial and final states—and thus a sense of the probability distributions involved.
This is also where Google's quantum advantage comes from. Everyone involved agrees that the precise behavior of a quantum echo of moderate complexity can be modeled using any leading supercomputer. But doing so is very time-consuming, so repeating those simulations a few times becomes unrealistic. The paper estimates that a measurement that took its quantum computer 2.1 hours to perform would take the Frontier supercomputer approximately 3.2 years. Unless someone devises a far better classical algorithm than what we have today, this represents a pretty solid quantum advantage.
But is it a useful algorithm? The repeated sampling can act a bit like the Monte Carlo sampling done to explore the behavior of a wide variety of physical systems. Typically, however, we don't view algorithms as modeling the behavior of the underlying hardware they're being run on; instead, they're meant to model some other physical system we're interested in. That's where Google's announcement stands apart from its earlier work—the company believes it has identified an interesting real-world physical system with behaviors that the quantum echoes can help us understand.
[...] For now, the team stuck to demonstrations on very simple molecules, making this work mostly a proof of concept. But the researchers are optimistic that there are many ways the system could be used to extract structural information from molecules at distances that are currently unobtainable using NMR. They list a lot of potential upsides that should be explored in the discussion of the paper, and there are plenty of smart people who would love to find new ways of using their NMR machines, so the field is likely to figure out pretty quickly which of these approaches turns out to be practically useful.
The fact that the demonstrations were done with small molecules, however, means that the modeling run on the quantum computer could also have been done on classical hardware (it only required 15 hardware qubits). So Google is claiming both quantum advantage and quantum utility, but not at the same time. The sorts of complex, long-distance interactions that would be out of range of classical simulation are still a bit beyond the reach of the current quantum hardware. O'Brien estimated that the hardware's fidelity would have to improve by a factor of three or four to model molecules that are beyond classical simulation.
The quantum advantage issue should also be seen as a work in progress. Google has collaborated with enough researchers at enough institutions that there's unlikely to be a major improvement in algorithms that could allow classical computers to catch up. Until the community as a whole has some time to digest the announcement, though, we shouldn't take that as a given.
The other issue is verifiability. Some quantum algorithms will produce results that can be easily verified on classical hardware—situations where it's hard to calculate the right result but easy to confirm a correct answer. Quantum echoes isn't one of those, so we'll need another quantum computer to verify the behavior Google has described.
Journal: "Observation of constructive interference at the edge of quantum ergodicity", Nature, 2025. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09526-6