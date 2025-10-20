European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts have completed a helicopter training course to prepare them for upcoming lunar landings.

The astronauts in question include Alexander Gerst, Matthias Maurer, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Thomas Pesquet.

The course consisted of one week of simulator instruction followed by two weeks of practical flying in Airbus EC135 helicopters. ESA said: "Helicopter training offers a realistic analogue for the dynamics of planetary landings, requiring capabilities such as vertical take-off and landing, terrain-based decision-making, and high levels of coordination and situational awareness."

The Apollo astronauts also honed their Moon landing skills using helicopters, although with occasional catastrophic consequences. On January 23, 1971, the Bell 47G helicopter flown by Apollo 14 backup commander Gene Cernan crashed into the Indian River lagoon near Malabar, Florida. An accident investigation board, headed by Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell, pinned much of the blame on Cernan. He'd found the altitude difficult to judge when skimming the surface of the water and accidentally ditched the helicopter. The incident didn't stop Cernan from being the last person on the Moon on the Apollo 17 mission.

A better real-world simulator was the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle (LLTV), which featured a vertically mounted turbofan engine capable of lifting the machine – nicknamed "the flying bedstead" – to simulate the reduced lunar gravity. Astronauts spoke highly of it. Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong called it a "most valuable training experience." He was almost killed by its predecessor, the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV), in 1968.

Cernan said: "Although there is nothing quite like the real thing, flying the LLTV had been a step toward realism from 'flying' the stationary simulators.

"In the LLTV you had your butt strapped to a machine that you had to land safely or you didn't make it."