"Artificial Intelligence presents significant opportunities for Australia and our economy, however it's important that Australian creatives benefit from these opportunities too," Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said.

"Australian creatives are not only world class, but they are also the lifeblood of Australian culture, and we must ensure the right legal protections are in place."

[...] It is a difficult space for governments to regulate as they balance embracing the promised economic boons of AI without cumbersome red tape while also pitching guardrails.

In the lead-up to Labor's economic reform roundtable in August, the Productivity Commission urged against heavy-handed regulation of AI, warning it could smother opportunities.

Among its recommendations was a text and data mining exception – a call that sparked furore.

But Ms Rowland vowed the government would not "weaken copyright protections when it comes to AI".

"The tech industry and the creative sector must now come together and find sensible and workable solutions to support innovation while ensuring creators are compensated," she said.

"The government will support these next steps through the renewed focus tasked to the Copyright and AI reference group."