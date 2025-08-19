from the still-hasn't-really-come-over-to-the-dark-side dept.
Some portions of the OS are still stuck on light:
Windows 11 launched way back in October 2021 and has become Microsoft's must-have OS thanks to the impending end-of-life for Windows 10. After all that time, there are still significant portions of the OS that don't do dark mode. However, Redmond is making significant progress, bringing a couple of key dialog boxes into compliance.
As of Windows Insider Build 26120.6972 (beta channel) and 26220.6972 (dev channel) or higher, you can now get the Run and Folder Options dialog boxes to appear in dark mode. However, to make them dark, you need to use the ViVeTool, a utility that enables hidden features.
To enable dark mode in the first place, navigate to Settings-Personalization-Colors and select Dark from the "Choose your mode" menu.
Now, download ViVeTool if you don't have the utility already. Create a folder called C:\vive and unzip the ViVeTool's contents to it.
Launch an elevated command prompt by searching for cmd, right-clicking on it, and selecting "Run as administrator."
In the command prompt terminal that appears, change your directory to C:\vive.
cd \vive
Then enter the following command, which will enable dark mode for the Run Dialog, Folder Options, and also for File progress windows and "are you sure" popups that appear when you try to delete or rename certain files or folders. The latter two dark mode instances were added as hidden features back in August, but they still aren't part of Windows 11's default setup.
vivetool /enable /
id:57857165,57994323,48433719,49453572,58383338,59270880,59203365
After you've entered the command, reboot your computer. You should now be able to see dark mode when you hit Windows + R to open the Run dialog box and in Explorer when you select Options from the ... menu.
You'll also see dark mode in action when you're copying files and watching the progress bar.
And you'll see dark mode when you try to rename or delete a folder that requires a higher level of permissions.
But no, you still won't see dark mode when you right click on a file or folder and select Properties.
And you don't see it when you attempt to rename something you do have permission to access but which requires a confirmation. For example, when I tried to rename cmd.exe to cmd.ex, I got a dialog box warning me about the dangers of changing a file extension, but it was in white.
It's clear that some of the Windows features that don't obey dark mode are legacy apps that Microsoft doesn't really want you to use anymore - all of Control Panel has a white background for this reason. However, we expect Microsoft to roll out more dark mode features to File Explorer and to make those features work in the production builds of Windows in the near future, because the company has no plans to replace its tried-and-trusted file management utility.
[Ed. note: I'd be interested if anyone is familiar with that Vivetool utility and what your impression is]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 30, @02:11AM
SN supports "dark mode" out of the box. It's called VT100 mode, over there on the left menu, Preferences.
What's old is new again!
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday October 30, @02:33AM
Welcome to the future. It's a lot like the past, but stupid.
IIRC Windows 95 would let you choose system colors arbitrarily with the color picker, and even warned you if you were being stupid and choosing something low-contrast.
So congratulations Microsoft on getting back a little of the functionality you had 30 years ago???
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday October 30, @02:44AM
Meanwhile in Windows 95, every... single... dialog... conforms to the selected color scheme. And it's not just a dozen watered down black text-on-white with different trim, you can change the color of EVERY piece of the dialog and window management. Even to a black background with white text.
Yea, no stupid gradients, or textured backgrounds, just solid color, but you don't need a damn artist to fix the dialogs.
And every commercial application that had the "Made for Windows 95" logo was supposed to conform to those standard. Not that everything did. Lots of crappy application forgot you could change colors and, for example, display hard coded black text on your user selected black background.