The Fedora Project officially released Fedora Linux 43 today as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored distribution, shipping with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

Fedora Linux 43 also brings the Anaconda WebUI installer by default to more Fedora Spins, support for the COLRv1 format in the Noto Color Emoji fonts, support for the Hare programming language, a default Monospace fallback font, and DNF 5 by default on the Anaconda installer for RPM package installation.

Among other changes, Fedora 43 introduces a 2GB boot partition, automated onboarding to Packit release automation for new packages, automatic updates by default in Fedora Kinoite, zstd-compressed initrd by default, package-specific RPM macros for build flags, and a rewrite of Greenboot written in Rust.

This new Fedora Linux release also enforces the use of GPT partition tables for all UEFI-based Fedora installations for 64-bit systems, which removes support for installing Fedora in UEFI mode on MBR-partitioned disks. AArch64 and RISC-V systems remain unaffected.

Under the hood, Fedora 43 features an up-to-date toolchain and components consisting of GCC 15.2, GNU Binutils 2.45, GNU C Library 2.42, GDB 17.1, LLVM 21, Golang 1.25, Perl 5.42, RPM 6.0, Python 3.14, PostgreSQL 18, Ruby on Rails 8.0, Dovecot 2.4, MySQL 8.4, Tomcat 10.1, Apache Maven 4, Haskell GHC 9.8, and Idris 2.