Red Hat has announced a partnership with NVIDIA to bring GPU computing tools to Red Hat platforms, making it easier for developer to access NVIDIA video card features. A blog post on the Red Hat website states:

"Engineers and data scientists shouldn't have to spend their time managing dependencies, hunting for compatible drivers, or figuring out how to get their workloads running reliably on different systems. Our new agreement with NVIDIA addresses this head-on. By distributing the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit directly within our platforms, we're removing a major point of friction for developers and IT teams. You will be able to get the essential tools for GPU-accelerated computing from a single, trusted source."

The NVIDIA tools will be available on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat AI.