Tor Browser 15.0 has been released today by the Tor project as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free web browser designed to protect yourself against tracking, surveillance, and censorship using the Tor anonymous network.

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

"Note that Tor Browser tabs are still private tabs, and will clear when you close the browser. This enforces a kind of natural tidiness in Tor Browser since each new session starts fresh – however for privacy-conscious power users, project managers, researchers, or anyone else who accumulates tabs frighteningly quickly, we hope these organizational improvements will give you a much needed productivity boost," said the devs.

For Android users, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces a screen lock as an extra layer of security for your browsing sessions and support for clearing your browsing session when Tor Browser is closed (just like on the desktop). Other than that, this release moves the blocking of the WebAssembly (a.k.a. Wasm) technology to NoScript, which is bundled with Tor Browser for managing JavaScript and other security features.

Tor Browser 15.0 is also the last major release of the anonymous web browser to support 32-bit Linux systems and older Android versions like Android 5.0, 6.0, and 7.0. Starting with Tor Browser 16.0, which should arrive in Q2 2026, 32-bit Linux systems will no longer be supported, nor Android devices running an OS prior to Android 8.0.

Check out the release announcement page for more details about the changes included in this new major Tor Browser update, which is available for download right now from the official website.

