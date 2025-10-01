from the there's-still-plenty-of-room-at-the-bottom dept.
Quantum Mechanics Trumps the Second Law of Thermodynamics at the Atomic Scale:
Two physicists at the University of Stuttgart have proven that the Carnot principle, a central law of thermodynamics, does not apply to objects on the atomic scale whose physical properties are linked (so-called correlated objects). This discovery could, for example, advance the development of tiny, energy-efficient quantum motors. The derivation has been published in the journal Science Advances.
Internal combustion engines and steam turbines are thermal engines: They convert thermal energy into mechanical motion—or, in other words, heat into motion. In recent years, quantum mechanical experiments have succeeded in reducing the size of heat engines to the microscopic range.
"Tiny motors, no larger than a single atom, could become a reality in the future," says Professor Eric Lutz from the Institute for Theoretical Physics I at the University of Stuttgart. "It is now also evident that these engines can achieve a higher maximum efficiency than larger heat engines."
A research team in Germany has achieved a stunning theoretical breakthrough that could reshape one of physics' oldest foundations after demonstrating that the no longer holds true for objects on the atomic scale.
Their findings, made by Eric Lutz, PhD, a physics professor and Milton Aguilar, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Stuttgart, show that quantum systems can exceed efficiency limit defined by the Carnot principle.
The law, which was developed by French physicist Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot in 1824, is a central law of thermodynamics that has remained unchallenged for two centuries.
It states that all heat engines operating between the same two thermal or heat reservoirs can not have efficiencies greater than a reversible heat engine operating between the same reservoirs.
"Our results provide a unified formalism to determine the efficiency of correlated microscopic quantum machines," the two physicists stated.
According to the researchers, Carnot determined the maximum efficiency of heat engines. He developed his principle, the second law of thermodynamics, for large, macroscopic objects, such as steam turbines.
"However, we have now been able to prove that the Carnot principle must be extended to describe objects on the atomic scale – for example, strongly correlated molecular motors," the researchers stated.
However, while Carnot showed that the greater the difference between hot and cold, the higher the maximum possible efficiency of a heat engine, the principle neglects the influence of so-called quantum correlations.
Contrary to previous understandings the two researchers discovered that once you enter the quantum realm, where particles become correlated, interacting in ways that defy classical physics, the Carnot efficiency limit begins to crumble.
"These are special bonds that form between particles on a very small scale," they said. "For the first time, we have derived generalized laws of thermodynamics that fully account for these correlations."
Their results indicate that thermal machines functioning at the atomic scale are capable of converting not only heat but also correlations into usable work. What's more, these systems can generate more output, allowing the efficiency of a quantum engine to exceed the conventional Carnot limit.
Journal Reference: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw8462