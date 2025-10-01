Two physicists at the University of Stuttgart have proven that the Carnot principle, a central law of thermodynamics, does not apply to objects on the atomic scale whose physical properties are linked (so-called correlated objects). This discovery could, for example, advance the development of tiny, energy-efficient quantum motors. The derivation has been published in the journal Science Advances.

Internal combustion engines and steam turbines are thermal engines: They convert thermal energy into mechanical motion—or, in other words, heat into motion. In recent years, quantum mechanical experiments have succeeded in reducing the size of heat engines to the microscopic range.

"Tiny motors, no larger than a single atom, could become a reality in the future," says Professor Eric Lutz from the Institute for Theoretical Physics I at the University of Stuttgart. "It is now also evident that these engines can achieve a higher maximum efficiency than larger heat engines."