from the pure-dystopian-creep dept.
Videos on social media show officers from ICE and CBP using facial recognition technology on people in the field. One expert described the practice as "pure dystopian creep."
"You don't got no ID?" a Border Patrol agent in a baseball cap, sunglasses, and neck gaiter asks a kid on a bike. The officer and three others had just stopped the two young men on their bikes during the day in what a video documenting the incident says is Chicago. One of the boys is filming the encounter on his phone. He says in the video he was born here, meaning he would be an American citizen.
When the boy says he doesn't have ID on him, the Border Patrol officer has an alternative. He calls over to one of the other officers, "can you do facial?" The second officer then approaches the boy, gets him to turn around to face the sun, and points his own phone camera directly at him, hovering it over the boy's face for a couple seconds. The officer then looks at his phone's screen and asks for the boy to verify his name. The video stops.
https://www.404media.co/ice-and-cbp-agents-are-scanning-peoples-faces-on-the-street-to-verify-citizenship/
https://archive.ph/HUQwc
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 01, @11:32AM
It's the newest fashion trend! EVERYONE should be wearing sunglasses and masks!!
It's trendy (all the ICE agents are doing it!), timely (Covid masks! It's flu season *cough*), practical, private (celebrities can go out without that annoying paparazzi!), social (help out your neighbors by obscuring who you/they/everyone is!), political expression (We don't like you face-scanning us!!), and a whole bunch more!
Seriously. In the United States, now, *everyone* should be wearing masks, hats, and sunglasses any time they go outside. For your safety, and the safety of others. Totally not joking.
Any time you see a group of mask-and-sunglasses people surrounding another person, you should go up, spread your arms wide, and slide between them and that person - with your back to the person. Three or four people should do this, while another records and someone calls 911 and reports an abduction attempt in progress. Those circling the individual should chant, "Cops Don't Wear Masks! Show us your ID, Verify with your face! Wait while I take a picture, this will all go faster!"
Don't let harrassment happen in your neighborhood. Surround them, video, ignore claims that anonymous masked individuals are police, and chant that police don't wear masks. Call 911 and report abduction is happening, by multiple masked individuals with guns.