Videos on social media show officers from ICE and CBP using facial recognition technology on people in the field. One expert described the practice as "pure dystopian creep."

"You don't got no ID?" a Border Patrol agent in a baseball cap, sunglasses, and neck gaiter asks a kid on a bike. The officer and three others had just stopped the two young men on their bikes during the day in what a video documenting the incident says is Chicago. One of the boys is filming the encounter on his phone. He says in the video he was born here, meaning he would be an American citizen.

When the boy says he doesn't have ID on him, the Border Patrol officer has an alternative. He calls over to one of the other officers, "can you do facial?" The second officer then approaches the boy, gets him to turn around to face the sun, and points his own phone camera directly at him, hovering it over the boy's face for a couple seconds. The officer then looks at his phone's screen and asks for the boy to verify his name. The video stops.