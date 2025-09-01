Amazon MGM Studios has made official what Deadline previously told you: There is a Spaceballs 2 with Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga reprising their respective roles as Dark Helmet, Lone Star and Princess Vespa. There's also the series additions, which we told you about, including Josh Gad, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman.

New cast members who were unannounced are Barry and Superman actor Anthony Carrigan and A Serious Man's George Wyner, who played Colonel Sandurz in the original 1987 movie which grossed over $38M domestic.

And of course, the sci-fi comedy pic's architect, Mel Brooks, is back, returning to his roles as Zen Yiddish wise guy Yogurt and President Skroob.

The photo, of course, mirrors the famous table read image featuring the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which itself marked a return to a beloved franchise from a galaxy far, far away. Appropriate, given Spaceballs is a parody of that mythos.

Production is underway with Josh Greenbaum directing. Check out the great cast table read shot above, a nod to what JJ Abrams did when he assembled the Star Wars gang new and old for Force Awakens, more than a decade ago. Expected theatrical release is 2027 for the Spaceballs sequel which is currently untitled.

The screenplay logline from scribe duo Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy; TMNT: Mutant Mayhem), and Gad is under wraps. Amazon MGM Studios aren't making official the roles of Palmer, Gad and Lewis Pullman.