posted by hubie on Sunday November 02, @06:07AM
I recently spun up a .onion mirror of this website.
Why? Because why not. And also because I can. Oh, and free speech and anti-censorship and all that jazz.
I'd like to pretend that it was some grand technological challenge, but if I'm being entirely candid, it was like 3 commands and 4 lines of configuration.
If you, too, would like to become a member of the dark web, here's how I did it:
https://archive.ph/WADPR
(Score: 2) by namefags_are_jerks on Sunday November 02, @06:42AM
Oh heck. Don't let Big Web discover that small personal blogs/file servers/etc. can be run for free on a RPi over a residential dynamic-NAT broadband connection, without the hassle of webhosts, domain name registration and perpetual renewal costs...
And best of all, a hostname like ssklr68aslhjfgfmr45rtfgfdsfrtr.onion keeps the plebs out.