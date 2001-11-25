I recently spun up a .onion mirror of this website.

Why? Because why not. And also because I can. Oh, and free speech and anti-censorship and all that jazz.

I'd like to pretend that it was some grand technological challenge, but if I'm being entirely candid, it was like 3 commands and 4 lines of configuration.

If you, too, would like to become a member of the dark web, here's how I did it: