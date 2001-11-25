Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Massive Surge of NFC Relay Malware Steals Europeans’ Credit Cards

posted by mrpg on Monday November 03, @05:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the too-contactless dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/massive-surge-of-nfc-relay-malware-steals-europeans-credit-cards/

Near-Field Communication (NFC) relay malware has grown massively popular in Eastern Europe, with researchers discovering over 760 malicious Android apps using the technique to steal people's payment card information in the past few months.

Contrary to the traditional banking trojans that use overlays to steal banking credentials or remote access tools to perform fraudulent transactions, NFC malware abuses Android's Host Card Emulation (HCE) to emulate or steal contactless credit card and payment data.

They capture EMV fields, respond to APDU commands from a POS terminal with attacker-controlled replies, or forward terminal requests to a remote server, which crafts the proper APDU responses to enable payments at the terminal without the physical cardholder present.

[...] The apps used to distribute the malware impersonate Google Pay or financial institutions such as Santander Bank, VTB Bank, Tinkoff Bank, ING Bank, Bradesco Bank, Promsvyazbank (PSB), and several others.

Original Submission


«  AI Review Paper Slop Changing Moderation Policy at arXiv CS
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Massive Surge of NFC Relay Malware Steals Europeans’ Credit Cards | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 03, @06:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 03, @06:09AM (#1423205)

    Nobody here has any money to speak of.

(1)