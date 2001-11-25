Stories
Cyber Exec with Lavish Lifestyle Charged with Selling Secrets to Russia

posted by mrpg on Tuesday November 04, @12:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the was-it-worh-it dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/24/former_l3harris_cyber_director_charged/

Federal prosecutors have charged a former general manager of US government defense contractor L3Harris's cyber arm Trenchant with selling secrets to an unidentified Russian buyer for $1.3 million.

According to the Justice Department, Peter Williams stole seven trade secrets belonging to two unnamed companies between April 2022 and June 2025 "knowing and intending those secrets to be sold outside of the United States, and specifically to a buyer based in the Russian Federation."

The court documents [PDF*] don't specify what the trade secrets involved, but Williams worked as a director and general manager at L3Harris' Trenchant division, which develops cyber weapons.

According to the company's website, it supports "national security operations with end-point intelligence solutions," and is "a world authority on cyber capabilities, operating in the fields of computer network operations and vulnerability research."

This is corporate speak for offensive cyber tech, such as zero-day exploits and surveillance tools. But Trenchant claims it uses its cyber powers for good, not evil.

Links in article:
* https://regmedia.co.uk/2025/10/23/peter_williams_charges.pdf
https://www.l3harris.com/all-capabilities/trenchant
https://www.l3harris.com/all-capabilities/offensive-cyber

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @12:59AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @12:59AM (#1423271)

    We're always hearing how clever the Russians are at penetrating USA systems...but maybe they take the easy way and just buy all those exploits?

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday November 04, @01:20AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 04, @01:20AM (#1423273) Journal

      ¿Por qué no los dos?

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

    • (Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday November 04, @01:48AM

      by Unixnut (5779) on Tuesday November 04, @01:48AM (#1423279)

      First rule of any secure system: The weakest link is usually the human in the loop. This is why "social engineering" is the most common (and most successful) vector of compromise nowadays. Some do it due to being tricked, others out of desperation, greed, fear, or ideology, but it happens and is common.

      This is most likely not the first nor the last example (and every country has the same issue). Interestingly as the cost of living keeps rising faster than wages, I suspect more and more people will do similar things out of financial desperation. Perhaps not as serious as selling military secrets to a foreign state, but more local equivalents, like leaking information to business competitors for money I can see becoming more common.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 04, @01:18AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 04, @01:18AM (#1423272) Journal

    https://www.l3harris.com/capabilities/defense [l3harris.com]

    L3Harris Receives VAMPIRE Contract for Ukrainian Security Defense Efforts [l3harris.com] Medium priced anti-drone (think shaheds) laser guided missile system - transportable, line-of-sight targeting, weather and horizon impacts on detection and targeting, sensible to dazzle countermeasures.

    Ukrainian feedback is fueling L3Harris radio updates [axios.com]

    L3Harris Technologies has delivered to Ukraine tens of thousands of tactical radios and is rolling out software updates based on troop feedback and Russian electronic warfare.

    L3Harris history [wikipedia.org]

    L-3 Communications was formed in 1997 to acquire certain business units from Lockheed Martin that had previously been part of Loral Corporation. These units had belonged to Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, which had merged three years before in 1993. The company was founded by, and named for, Frank Lanza and Robert LaPenta in partnership with Lehman Brothers. Lanza and LaPenta had both served as executives at Loral and Lockheed. The company continued to expand through mergers and acquisitions to become one of the top ten U.S. government contractors. At the end of 2016, the company changed its name from L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. to L3 Technologies, Inc. to better reflect the company's wider focus since its founding in 1997.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @01:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @01:37AM (#1423278)

    https://techcrunch.com/2025/11/03/how-an-ex-l3-harris-trenchant-boss-stole-and-sold-cyber-exploits-to-russia/ [techcrunch.com]

    A former Trenchant employee with knowledge of the company’s internal IT systems told TechCrunch that Williams “was in the very high echelon of trust” within the company as part of the senior leadership team. Williams had worked at the company for years, including prior to L3Harris’ acquisition of Azimuth and Linchpin Labs, two sister startups that merged into Trenchant.

    “He was, in my opinion, perceived to be beyond reproach,” said the former employee, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak about their work at Trenchant.

    “No one had any supervision over him at all. He was kind of allowed to do things the way he wanted to,” they said.

    [...]

    In July, the FBI interviewed Williams, who told the agents that “the most likely way” to steal products from the secure network would be for someone with access to that network to download the products to an “air‑gapped device … like a mobile telephone or external drive.” (An air-gapped device is a computer or server that has no access to the internet.)

    As it turned out, that’s exactly what Williams confessed to the FBI in August after being confronted with evidence of his crimes. Williams told the FBI that he recognized his code being used by a South Korean broker after he sold it to the Russian broker; though, it remains unclear how Trenchant’s code ended up with the South Korean broker to begin with.

