https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/24/former_l3harris_cyber_director_charged/
Federal prosecutors have charged a former general manager of US government defense contractor L3Harris's cyber arm Trenchant with selling secrets to an unidentified Russian buyer for $1.3 million.
According to the Justice Department, Peter Williams stole seven trade secrets belonging to two unnamed companies between April 2022 and June 2025 "knowing and intending those secrets to be sold outside of the United States, and specifically to a buyer based in the Russian Federation."
The court documents [PDF*] don't specify what the trade secrets involved, but Williams worked as a director and general manager at L3Harris' Trenchant division, which develops cyber weapons.
According to the company's website, it supports "national security operations with end-point intelligence solutions," and is "a world authority on cyber capabilities, operating in the fields of computer network operations and vulnerability research."
This is corporate speak for offensive cyber tech, such as zero-day exploits and surveillance tools. But Trenchant claims it uses its cyber powers for good, not evil.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @12:59AM (2 children)
We're always hearing how clever the Russians are at penetrating USA systems...but maybe they take the easy way and just buy all those exploits?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday November 04, @01:20AM
¿Por qué no los dos?
¿Por qué no los dos?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday November 04, @01:48AM
First rule of any secure system: The weakest link is usually the human in the loop. This is why "social engineering" is the most common (and most successful) vector of compromise nowadays. Some do it due to being tricked, others out of desperation, greed, fear, or ideology, but it happens and is common.
This is most likely not the first nor the last example (and every country has the same issue). Interestingly as the cost of living keeps rising faster than wages, I suspect more and more people will do similar things out of financial desperation. Perhaps not as serious as selling military secrets to a foreign state, but more local equivalents, like leaking information to business competitors for money I can see becoming more common.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 04, @01:37AM
