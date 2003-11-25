Interesting Engineering published an article about a new mathematical study that dismantles the simulation hypothesis once and for all.
The idea that we might be living inside a vast computer simulation, much like in The Matrix, has fascinated philosophers and scientists for years. But a new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus has delivered a decisive blow to that theory.
According to Dr. Mir Faizal, Adjunct Professor at UBC Okanagan's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, and his international collaborators, the structure of reality itself makes simulation impossible.
Their work shows that no computer, no matter how advanced, could ever reproduce the fundamental workings of the universe.
Their research goes further than rejecting the simulation theory. It suggests that reality is built on a kind of understanding that cannot be reduced to computational rules or algorithms.
The researchers approached the simulation question through mathematics and physics rather than philosophy. They explored whether the laws governing the universe could, in theory, be recreated by a computer system.
"It has been suggested that the universe could be simulated," says Dr. Faizal. "If such a simulation were possible, the simulated universe could itself give rise to life, which in turn might create its own simulation.
This recursive possibility makes it seem highly unlikely that our universe is the original one, rather than a simulation nested within another simulation."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Whoever on Tuesday November 04, @07:41PM
How do we know that these scientists are not agents of whoever controls the simulation, put in the simulation to discourage others from believing in the theory that we are in a simulation?
It's my theory that I am the only conscious being and the rest of you are NPCs.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Samantha Wright on Tuesday November 04, @07:47PM
We discussed this pretty extensively on the green-and-white site a few days ago. The article is full of terrible hand-waving and should never have been published, which is perhaps why it appears in an obscure Iranian journal. Its insults include:
- declaring that computers cannot understand "Godelian truths" but humans can, without providing a rigorous definition of what it means to "understand" anything
- claiming that "cognitive processes exploit quantum collapse," which is completely unsupported by biomedical research
- assuming that only a universe that is classically computable could qualify as a simulation, when there's no reason at all to rule out a simulation conducted by a quantum computer
Of course, most simulationists are flagrant human garbage looking for any excuse to justify their nihilistic values, but you can't put out a trash fire by pouring rancid wine on it.