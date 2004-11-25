SUSE has announced SUSE Linux Enterprise, which is schedule for release on November 4th, will be the first enterprise-focused Linux distribution to include agentic AI.

"SLES 16 introduces agentic AI, with an implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard. The SUSE Linux agentic AI implementation gives enterprises a secure, extensible way to connect AI models with external tools and data sources, while preserving freedom to choose and extend their preferred AI providers without lock-in. It provides a resilient and secure foundation, combining long-term lifecycle guarantees and enterprise-grade automation."

SUSE has also stated SLE 16 will receive up to 16 years of support. Further details are provided in the company's announcement.