Debian developer Julian Andres Klode sent out a message on Halloween that may give some Debian Linux users and developers a spook: the APT packaging tool next year will begin requiring a Rust compiler. This will place a hard requirement by Debian Linux on Rust support for all architectures. Debian CPU architectures with ports currently but lacking Rust support will either need to see support worked on or be sunset.

Julian sent out the message on Friday that he plans to introduce hard Rust dependencies on APT no earlier than May 2026.

In some areas of the APT codebase there are benefits to using the memory-safe Rust programming language and thus warranting a hard requirement for Rust in the Debian world:

"I plan to introduce hard Rust dependencies and Rust code into APT, no earlier than May 2026. This extends at first to the Rust compiler and standard library, and the Sequoia ecosystem.

In particular, our code to parse .deb, .ar, .tar, and the HTTP signature verification code would strongly benefit from memory safe languages and a stronger approach to unit testing."

This puts some Debian ports like for the more obscure m68k, Hewlett Packard Precision Architecture (HPPA), SuperH/SH4, and Alpha in a tough position in lacking proper Rust support right now but being a port. They will need to work on Rust support or face sunsetting the Debian ports:

"If you maintain a port without a working Rust toolchain, please ensure it has one within the next 6 months, or sunset the port.

It's important for the project as whole to be able to move forward and rely on modern tools and technologies and not be held back by trying to shoehorn modern software on retro computing devices."

Julian's announcement in full can be read on the mailing list.