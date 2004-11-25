The Neoliner Origin, the world's largest cargo ship to use wind as its primary propulsion, has officially touched the water for the first time.

Launched from the RMK Marine shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, it marks a major milestone in the journey towards decarbonising global maritime transport.

[...] Designed to slash carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional cargo vessels, the Neoliner Origin is part of a broader effort to provide sustainable, low-carbon shipping options for major global brands.

Companies including Renault, Hennessy and Clarins are already on board, integrating this eco-friendly vessel into their supply chains as part of their sustainability commitments.

Measuring 136 metres (446 feet) in length, the Neoliner Origin is primarily a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo ship, specifically designed to carry outsize cargo that can be wheeled on and off the vessel.

Its cargo capacity includes space for 5,300 tonnes or up to 265 containers.

[...] The vessel is equipped to carry refrigerated (reefer) cargo, ensuring perishable goods stay fresh throughout its 13-day transatlantic crossings. While its primary role is cargo transport, the Neoliner Origin also has space to accommodate up to 12 passengers comfortably, offering a unique maritime experience.

Powering this impressive ship are two 90-metre (295-foot) masts and an expansive 3,000 square metres (32,300 square feet) of sails. Wind will provide 60–70% of the vessel's propulsion, supported by hybrid diesel-electric engines when needed.

To further boost efficiency, the ship employs slow steaming—sailing at a reduced speed of 11 knots—to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. It even generates energy from its own wake, maximising sustainability at every turn.