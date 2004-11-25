Inside the World's Largest Wind-Powered Cargo Ship
The Neoliner Origin is the largest cargo ship powered primarily by wind:
The Neoliner Origin, the world's largest cargo ship to use wind as its primary propulsion, has officially touched the water for the first time.
Launched from the RMK Marine shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, it marks a major milestone in the journey towards decarbonising global maritime transport.
[...] Designed to slash carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional cargo vessels, the Neoliner Origin is part of a broader effort to provide sustainable, low-carbon shipping options for major global brands.
Companies including Renault, Hennessy and Clarins are already on board, integrating this eco-friendly vessel into their supply chains as part of their sustainability commitments.
Measuring 136 metres (446 feet) in length, the Neoliner Origin is primarily a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) cargo ship, specifically designed to carry outsize cargo that can be wheeled on and off the vessel.
Its cargo capacity includes space for 5,300 tonnes or up to 265 containers.
[...] The vessel is equipped to carry refrigerated (reefer) cargo, ensuring perishable goods stay fresh throughout its 13-day transatlantic crossings. While its primary role is cargo transport, the Neoliner Origin also has space to accommodate up to 12 passengers comfortably, offering a unique maritime experience.
Powering this impressive ship are two 90-metre (295-foot) masts and an expansive 3,000 square metres (32,300 square feet) of sails. Wind will provide 60–70% of the vessel's propulsion, supported by hybrid diesel-electric engines when needed.
To further boost efficiency, the ship employs slow steaming—sailing at a reduced speed of 11 knots—to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. It even generates energy from its own wake, maximising sustainability at every turn.
Technicians Repairing Cargo Ship's Sails After Trans-Atlantic Voyage
The Neoliner Origin is slated to return to Baltimore in December:
The world's largest sailing cargo ship crept up the Chesapeake Bay in the quiet, rainy hours of Thursday morning, squeezed under the Bay Bridge and berthed at the Port of Baltimore.
It was there, chiefly, to unload goods — but also to get some repairs.
One of the sails on the wind-powered ship, a rare but growing breed in the world of maritime commerce, was damaged during a spate of bad weather while crossing the notoriously rough North Atlantic Ocean. While in port at the Dundalk Marine Terminal, workers were scheduled to patch up the Neoliner Origin vessel for its two-week return to France.
"The panels will be reinstalled during the Baltimore stopover so that the ship can make full use of its sails on the return trip," Gabriella Paulet, a spokesperson for the ship owner, Neoline, said in an email Thursday.
The 450-foot-long vessel, the first of its kind ever to call on Baltimore, is on its maiden voyage. It was built in Turkey and departed France in mid-October, first stopping in the French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, off the coast of Canada.
There, technicians boarded and repaired the sail panels as the ship continued to Baltimore.
[...] It's the largest wind-powered cargo ship in the world, but it is just a "pilot" for Neoline, which expects to see larger ships in the coming years — both from itself and other companies.
"Hopefully, it will be surpassed soon," co-founder Jean Zanuttini said in an interview last week.