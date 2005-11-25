Tiny electric motor is as powerful as four Tesla motors put together and outperforms record holder by 40%

UK-based YASA has just built a tiny electric motor that makes Tesla motors look like slackers, and this invention could potentially reshape the future of EVs. The company has unveiled a new prototype that's breaking records for power and performance density. It's smaller and lighter than traditional motors, yet it's somehow more powerful. Perhaps the best part is that it's a fully functional motor, rather than some lab-only concept.

This tiny electric motor can produce more than 1,000 horsepower. The new YASA axial flux motor weighs just 28 pounds, or about the same as a small dog. However, it delivers a jaw-dropping 750 kilowatts of power, which is the equivalent of 1,005 horsepower. That's about the same as two Tesla Model 3 Performance cars combined, or four individual Tesla motors. In comparison, the previous record holder, which was also produced by the same company, weighed 28.8 pounds, and achieved a peak power of 550 kilowatts (737 horsepower). This makes the current electric motor 40 percent better than the previous edition. It can also sustain between 350 and 400 kilowatts (469–536 horsepower) continuously, meaning it's not just built for short bursts, as it can deliver massive power all day long.

[...] A lighter motor means a lighter car, which means better efficiency, faster acceleration, and longer range from the same battery.

For EVs, every pound matters, so saving weight without compromising performance could be a gamechanger.

YASA, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, already produces motors that power some of the world's fastest and most expensive cars.