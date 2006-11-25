25/11/06/0257203 story
posted by hubie on Friday November 07, @02:09PM
People who know how to manage Ubuntu systems and would like to be able to prove this with official credentials can now get certified through Canonical Academy.
"With Canonical Academy, successful candidates receive verifiable digital badges that demonstrate open source competence. Backed by Canonical, these credentials provide credible evidence of technical ability in a competitive job market."
Additional information on the courses offered can be found in this blog post.
To the hiring managers out there: how relevant are these kind of certifications these days?
