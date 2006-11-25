Microsoft has removed the 'BypassNRO.cmd' script from Windows 11 preview builds, which allowed users to bypass the requirement to use a Microsoft Account when installing the operating system.

This change was introduced in the latest Windows 11 Insider Dev preview build, which means it will likely be coming to production builds.

"We're removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11," reads the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5516 release notes.

"This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account."

Since the release of Windows 11, Microsoft has made it hard to use the operating system with a local account, instead forcing users to log in with a Microsoft Account.

Microsoft says this is done to make using the company's ecosystem of cloud-based features and services easier, such as using your account to store BitLocker recovery keys.

[...] However, many users do not want to use a Microsoft Account, thinking it reduces their privacy and allows Microsoft to monitor their activities.

A popular method to bypass a Microsoft Account during setup is to use a script named 'C:\windows\system32\oobe\BypassNRO.cmd.' When run during Windows 11 setup, it creates a Registry value that removes the requirement to connect to the Internet during setup, which allows you to set up the operating system with a local account instead.

[...] While Microsoft is now removing this script, they have not yet removed the BypassNRO Registry value. This means you can manually enter the following commands to achieve the same functionality as the now-removed script.

reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t

REG_DWORD /d 1 /f

shutdown /r /t 0

If you feel comfortable modifying the Windows Registry, you can create the BypassNRO manually using Regedit, which can be launched from the Shift+F10 command prompt.

Unfortunately, it would not be surprising to see Microsoft remove the functionality of this Registry value in the future, making this technique no longer work.