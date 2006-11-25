https://www.phoronix.com/news/GNOME-Mutter-Drops-X11
The merge to GNOME Mutter has finally happened that "completely drops" the X11 back-end to make GNOME strictly focused on Wayland-based environments.
The four month old merge request by Bilal Elmoussaoui to drop the X11 back-end was merged a short time ago. The merge request sums it up as:
"Drop the X11 backend
Completely drops the whole x11 backend."
After the X11 path was disabled by default in the GNOME 49 release, the code is being outright removed for the GNOME 50 cycle.
Following on that was this merge to better adapt Mutter to the dropped X11 backend.
GNOME 50 will continue supporting XWayland clients (apps / games) but moving forward strictly for Wayland-based desktop sessions.
Previously:
• Think Twice Before Abandoning X11. Wayland Breaks Everything!
• Ubuntu Dropping GNOME's X11 Session
• Fedora Considers Dropping GNOME X11 Session From Repositories
• Wayland May Soon Overtake X11 in Linux GUIs
• When Will the Death Watch for the X Window System (aka X11) Begin?
Related Stories
Chris Siebenmann, a UNIX herder at the University of Toronto CS Lab, asserts that the death watch for the X Window System (aka X11) has probably started:
I was recently reading Christian F.K. Schaller's On the Road to Fedora Workstation 31 (via both Fedora Planet and Planet Gnome). In it, Schaller says in one section (about Gnome and their move to fully work on Wayland):
Once we are done with this we expect X.org to go into hard maintenance mode fairly quickly. The reality is that X.org is basically maintained by us and thus once we stop paying attention to it there is unlikely to be any major new releases coming out and there might even be some bitrot setting in over time. We will keep an eye on it as we will want to ensure X.org stays supportable until the end of the RHEL8 lifecycle at a minimum, but let this be a friendly notice for everyone who rely the work we do maintaining the Linux graphics stack, get onto Wayland, that is where the future is.
X11, for all its advantages, also has several incurable design flaws relating to security. However, the major distros have not yet been in any hurry to replace it. Wayland is touted as the next step in graphical interfaces. What are Soylentils thoughts on Wayland or the demise of X11?
May be about to join systemd as the new tech for graybeards to scorn... but adopt anyway:
It has taken about 15 years to get there, but there is mounting evidence that the Wayland display server may soon topple X11 as the most common way to get a GUI on Linux.
We've reported on growing endorsement for Wayland recently. The team developing Linux for Apple Silicon Macs said they didn't have the manpower to work on X.org support. A year ago, the developers of the Gtk toolkit used by many Linux apps and desktops said that the next version may drop support for X11. But this sort of thing feels to us like it's trying to push users towards Wayland, rather than actually attracting anyone.
One of the developers of the Budgie desktop, Campbell Jones, recently published a blog post with a wildly controversial title that made The Reg FOSS desk smile: "Wayland is pretty good, actually." He lays out various benefits that Wayland brings to developers, and concludes:
Primarily, what I've learned is that Wayland is actually really well-designed. The writing is on the wall for X, and Wayland really is the future.
Partly as a result of this, it looks likely that the next version of the Budgie desktop, Budgie 11, will only support Wayland, completely dropping support for X11. The team point out that this is not such a radical proposition: there was a proposal to make KDE 6 sessions default to Wayland as long ago as last October.
- https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=showheadline&story=19984
The Fedora distribution has defaulted to running the GNOME and Plasma desktop sessions on Wayland for a release or two.
A new proposal suggests Fedora may remove the GNOME X11 session option from the distribution entirely, dropping GNOME X11 from the package repositories. "Remove the GNOME X11 packages from the Fedora repositories. All users of the GNOME X11 session will be migrated to the GNOME Wayland session." While this change has not been implemented yet, it is likely to happen as GNOME 50 is expected to drop X11 support, making GNOME a Wayland-only desktop environment.
https://distrowatch.com/dwres.php?resource=showheadline&story=20007
The Ubuntu team is following Fedora's example and dropping GNOME's X11 session in the distribution's next version. The announcement for the change reads, in part:
"The login screen (powered by GDM) will no longer offer the Ubuntu on Xorg option. All sessions based on GNOME Shell and Mutter are now Wayland-only and users who rely on X11-specific behaviors will not be able to use the GNOME desktop environment on Xorg. We understand that some users still depend on Xorg's implementation of X11; for example, in remote desktop setups, or highly specialized workflows. If you require Xorg specifically, you can install and use a non-GNOME desktop environment. Xorg itself is not going away, only GNOME's support for Xorg."
https://gist.github.com/probonopd/9feb7c20257af5dd915e3a9f2d1f2277
Wayland breaks everything! It is binary incompatible, provides no clear transition path with 1:1 replacements for everything in X11, and is even philosophically incompatible with X11. Hence, if you are interested in existing applications to "just work" without the need for adjustments, then you may be better off avoiding Wayland.
Wayland solves no issues I have but breaks almost everything I need. Even the most basic, most simple things (like xkill) - in this case with no obvious replacement. And usually it stays broken, because the Wayland folks mostly seem to care about Automotive, Gnome, maybe KDE - and alienating everyone else (e.g., people using just an X11 window manager or something like GNUstep) in the process.
What follows is a very well written "Feature comparison" between Xorg and Wayland.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 07, @12:23AM
I tried Ubuntu Desktop, it made ssh connections slower... When you connect via ssh, the OS starts loading in desktop stuff! And that's by design (WONTFIX):
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pipewire/+bug/1966433 [launchpad.net]
Yeah, those behind "Desktop Linux" have been busy sabotaging it to make it about as bad as Windows.
Sure you can use other distros. FWIW I tried compiling a static aria2c on Ubuntu and it segfaults when you try to run it in Kali... So it's about as bad as Windows except at least Windows exes will often give you a hint on which dll is missing.
So is the following still true after more than 10 years?
"Linus Torvalds on why desktop Linux sucks":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pzl1B7nB9Kc [youtube.com]