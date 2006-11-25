from the greasing-the-slippery-slope dept.
If you're filing an immigration form - or helping someone who is - the Feds may soon want to look in your eyes, swab your cheek, and scan your face. The US Department of Homeland Security wants to greatly expand biometric data collection for immigration applications, covering immigrants and even some US citizens tied to those cases.
DHS, through its component agency US Citizenship and Immigration Services, on Monday proposed a sweeping expansion of the agency's collection of biometric data. While ostensibly about verifying identities and preventing fraud in immigration benefit applications, the proposed rule goes much further than simply ensuring applicants are who they claim to be.
First off, the rule proposes expanding when DHS can collect biometric data from immigration benefit applicants, as "submission of biometrics is currently only mandatory for certain benefit requests and enforcement actions." DHS wants to change that, including by requiring practically everyone an immigrant is associated with to submit their biometric data.
"DHS proposes in this rule that any applicant, petitioner, sponsor, supporter, derivative, dependent, beneficiary, or individual filing or associated with a benefit request or other request or collection of information, including U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents, and without regard to age, must submit biometrics unless DHS otherwise exempts the requirement," the rule proposal said.
DHS also wants to require the collection of biometric data from "any alien apprehended, arrested or encountered by DHS."
It's not explicitly stated in the rule proposal why US citizens associated with immigrants who are applying for benefits would have to have their biometric data collected. DHS didn't answer questions to that end, though the rule stated that US citizens would also be required to submit biometric data "when they submit a family-based visa petition."
In addition to expanded collection, the proposed rule also changes the definition of what DHS considers to be valid biometric data.
"Government agencies have grouped together identifying features and actions, such as fingerprints, photographs, and signatures under the broad term, biometrics," the proposal states. "DHS proposes to define the term 'biometrics' to mean 'measurable biological (anatomical, physiological or molecular structure) or behavioral characteristics of an individual,'" thus giving DHS broad leeway to begin collecting new types of biometric data as new technologies are developed.
The proposal mentions several new biometric technologies DHS wants the option to use, including ocular imagery, voice prints and DNA, all on the table per the new rule.
"The rule proposes to grant DHS express authority to require, request, or accept raw DNA or DNA test results," DHS said, including "to prove or disprove ... biological sex" in situations where that can affect benefit eligibility.
DHS wants to use all that data for identity enrollment, verification and management of the immigration lifecycle, national security and criminal history checks, "the production of secure identity documents," to prove familial relationships, and to perform other administrative functions, the rule states.
As we noted in our story last week about DHS' new rule expanding biometric data collection on entry into and exit from the US, biometric technology - especially the often-used facial recognition scan - is ripe for misuse and prone to errors.
This new proposed rule goes far beyond subjecting immigrants to algorithmic identification tech prone to misidentifying non-white individuals, however, and reaches a new level of surveillance, with DHS seeking to collect and keep DNA test results - including partial profiles - from immigrants and some US citizens to verify family ties or biological sex when relevant. It's not much more assuring that DHS also wants to collect new forms of biometric data like voice records, which are increasingly easy to spoof with AI.
When we asked DHS questions about its biometric expansion proposal, it only sent us a statement identical to the one it sent last week when we inquired about the new entry/exit biometric requirements. The agency didn't respond when we asked for a statement pertaining to this latest proposed rule.
DHS is taking comments on the proposal until January 2; so far the submissions are nearly entirely negative, with posters decrying the plan as government overreach, comparing the proposal to communist China, and calling it a violation of Constitutional guarantees against unreasonable search and seizure.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Saturday November 08, @11:36AM
... and its perversion is growing as the time passes.
A good moment to seriously consider bricking [youtube.com] again
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday November 08, @01:32PM
I'm handsome, aren't I ? hehe
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday November 08, @03:02PM (2 children)
The world that many in the government want looks a lot like 1984. But to get it, they need to scare enough of us with something that we might go along with it. And since they can't make us scared of communists anymore with international communism basically being a non-factor for the last 45 years, and even "terrorists" has lost its power to scare anybody, now they're turning to "immigrants". And they're of course trying to get the oppression of US citizens who might be somehow related to immigrants in to convince the people who aren't related to recent immigrants that this won't apply to them ever, when of course the plan will be to steadily expand the collection of this data until they have every person in America.
A government has no fear of free citizens when it is doing things those free citizens approve of. Which tells you what this government has planned for us. Just sayin'.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Saturday November 08, @04:11PM
The problem is that the masses don't even really have to be scared of whatever bogeyman those in power bring up. It is enough for the politicians to claim "bogeyman is bad, we must protect our democracy!" and bring in the oppressive dystopian rules.
They don't ask for their voters consent on this, instead they just hammer it through, and then denouncing any critics as being "supporters of the bogeyman", shifting the discussion away from what they hammered through to whether the critic is a bogeyman supporter or not.
Its been done so often, and so repeatedly over the last 30 years of my life, that I'm a bit tired of even listening to the whole thing.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @05:06PM
I wonder what our resident TLA thinks about the collection and keeping of such data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @08:20PM (2 children)
but you cant change your biological information.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday November 08, @11:07PM
When would you need to change biological information? There are pros and cons for the individual as well as for the authorities.
* When you want to not be recognised by the authority. This of course is the case the authorities want to catch.
* When systems allow authentication using a copy if your information instead of insisting on measuring it anew each time. In this case there's no point in using the biological information -- it would be as vulnerable as a password. But authorities are often stupid.
* When you are incapable of ever remembering the password. It's a lot harder to forget your biological information than to forget a password. Might this be useful for identifying lost Alzheiner patients?
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday November 10, @11:00PM
I see you're either not a nerd or not a movie [wikipedia.org] lover.
We have a president who posted a fake video of himself shitting on America
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @12:02AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @04:02AM
Strictly a ceremonial process now. All negative submissions go straight to trash, and the sender can expect a visit, and be tagged
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday November 09, @07:47PM
Just more excuses to do what authoritarians really want: give themselves an unfair advantage, in this case, with information.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Monday November 10, @10:57AM
I have yet to give that information to my own government.
What makes you think I'm going to give it to the US?
Lately, I've been thinking more and more about the times I was accused online of "living in a police state", "1984", etc. etc. ... and it was always by Americans.