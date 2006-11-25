FuguIta is a Live System based on OpenBSD.
It inherits almost all of the features of OpenBSD.
It can be booted and used directly from DVD or USB media. Since it does not affect the internal storage, it is ideal for trying out or testing OpenBSD.
The operating environment can be saved to storage and reloaded at the next boot, enabling persistent use.
It also provides a variety of original tools such as desktop environment installation, live update, and USB media management (saving environments, remastering, etc.).
FuguIta leverages the simple and robust design philosophy of OpenBSD to provide a world that can be used for everyday purposes as well as applied to a wide range of scenarios, from desktop environments to network appliances.
It aims to respect the user's freedom to build and shape their own environment.
FuguIta is an OpenBSD live CD featuring portable workplace, low hardware requirements, additional software, and partial support for Japanese. This live CD is intended to be as close as possible to the default OpenBSD when installed on a hard disk. - quote source
On February 20, 2025, they celebrated their 20th Anniversary of the public release:
To be precise, it dates back to the release of its predecessor, CD-OpenBSD.
Initially, it was just an experimental project to create an OpenBSD system that could boot from a CD. I never imagined it would last this long.
Now, FuguIta supports three CPU architectures: i386, amd64, and arm64.
It can also be installed and used on a variety of media, including DVDs, USB memory sticks, SD cards, hard disks, and SSDs.
Its use cases have also expanded. While it was originally intended as a way to "try OpenBSD," it is now used not only as a daily PC environment but also as a dedicated machine for servers, routers, and IoT devices.
As a result, FuguIta is now used for various purposes in different countries around the world.
This is all thanks to the continued support of many people over the years:
• Users who downloaded and used FuguIta
• Those who provided valuable feedback, including reviews, questions, and feature requests
• Community members who offered mirror servers and technical support
When I first released CD-OpenBSD 20 years ago, there were many similar OpenBSD-based live systems. However, most of them have ceased development over time, and now FuguIta is likely the only one remaining.
I will continue to develop and release FuguIta for as long as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!
FuguIta has been mentioned here recently.
The creator has released a, "FuguIta desktop environment demo version" featuring:
Desktop environment: xfce-4.20.0
- Web browser: firefox-137.0
- Mailer: thunderbird-128.9.0
- Office: libreoffice-25.2.1.2v0
- Media player: vlc-3.0.21p2
- Audio player: audacious-4.4.2
- Fonts: noto-cjk-20240730, noto-emoji-20240730, noto-fonts-24.9.1v0
From the creator:
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
This demo version uses the following features of Fuguita and OpenBSD.
- Automatic file saving at shutdown using the /etc/rc.shutdown file
- Automatic startup using the noasks file
- Automatic login using the xenodm-config file
- Additional partition mounting using the /etc/fuguita/fstab.tail file
- Initialization only at first startup using /etc/rc.firsttime
There's also the example on how to setup the Fluxbox Window Manager, too, for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @04:14PM (3 children)
I'm sitting on a small pile of older ThinkPads, does anyone know how well this works on older hardware, say from the Win XP era?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @05:11PM (1 child)
Please, do try it and report back. :)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday November 08, @05:17PM
Do or do not. There is no try! ;)
(Score: 4, Informative) by corey on Sunday November 09, @02:16AM
Likely:
> i386 - the Intel i386 architecture and compatible processors
> amd64 - AMD64-based systems
> arm64 - 64-bit ARM systems (confirmed on Raspberry Pi 3/4
Looks interesting. If I had time, I wouldn’t mind having a play. Really enjoy BSDs. Been running FreeBSD for years on my server.