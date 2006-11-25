FuguIta is a Live System based on OpenBSD.

It inherits almost all of the features of OpenBSD.

It can be booted and used directly from DVD or USB media. Since it does not affect the internal storage, it is ideal for trying out or testing OpenBSD.

The operating environment can be saved to storage and reloaded at the next boot, enabling persistent use.

It also provides a variety of original tools such as desktop environment installation, live update, and USB media management (saving environments, remastering, etc.).

FuguIta leverages the simple and robust design philosophy of OpenBSD to provide a world that can be used for everyday purposes as well as applied to a wide range of scenarios, from desktop environments to network appliances.

It aims to respect the user's freedom to build and shape their own environment.