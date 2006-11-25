OpenAI is seeking U.S. government support to help finance what could become one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in corporate history — exceeding $1 trillion. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal business conference, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said the company is exploring federal loan guarantees to attract broader funding for its AI computing expansion, describing a potential "ecosystem of banks, private equity, maybe even governmental" participants.

Friar said government backing would significantly lower borrowing costs and broaden OpenAI's access to credit markets, since federal guarantees would protect lenders from losses if the company defaulted. The proposal is highly unusual for a Silicon Valley technology firm, effectively positioning OpenAI alongside sectors such as energy and infrastructure that traditionally rely on state support.

The company's request comes amid a wave of capital-intensive commitments, including a $300 billion deal with Oracle and a $500 billion "Stargate" data center venture with Oracle and SoftBank. Despite projecting revenues in the tens of billions this year, OpenAI's income remains far below the enormous outlays required to sustain its AI operations.

Friar dismissed speculation that OpenAI might soon go public, saying an IPO "is not on the cards right now." Instead, she emphasized that the company's focus remains on scaling its capabilities and securing the financing needed to underpin its long-term ambitions.