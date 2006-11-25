Stories
hubie writes:

OpenAI asks U.S. for loan guarantees to fund $1 trillion AI expansion:

OpenAI is seeking U.S. government support to help finance what could become one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in corporate history — exceeding $1 trillion. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal business conference, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said the company is exploring federal loan guarantees to attract broader funding for its AI computing expansion, describing a potential "ecosystem of banks, private equity, maybe even governmental" participants.

Friar said government backing would significantly lower borrowing costs and broaden OpenAI's access to credit markets, since federal guarantees would protect lenders from losses if the company defaulted. The proposal is highly unusual for a Silicon Valley technology firm, effectively positioning OpenAI alongside sectors such as energy and infrastructure that traditionally rely on state support.

The company's request comes amid a wave of capital-intensive commitments, including a $300 billion deal with Oracle and a $500 billion "Stargate" data center venture with Oracle and SoftBank. Despite projecting revenues in the tens of billions this year, OpenAI's income remains far below the enormous outlays required to sustain its AI operations.

Friar dismissed speculation that OpenAI might soon go public, saying an IPO "is not on the cards right now." Instead, she emphasized that the company's focus remains on scaling its capabilities and securing the financing needed to underpin its long-term ambitions.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by krishnoid on Saturday November 08, @06:45PM (6 children)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Saturday November 08, @06:45PM (#1423749)

    Why don't you let your precious artificial intelligence write up convincing arguments to present to consumers (and governments, and businesses) to bail you out? Or finally, give it unfettered command and control capability [youtu.be] to dollar maximize [wikipedia.org] up to the bailout amount. You can even synthesize a sad tiny violin concerto to go along with it.

    When I put it that way, Skynet never wanted to kill everyone and gain ultimate power. I bet it just wanted to embezzle most of the military budget to buy better hardware [supermicro.com]. *That* makes a lot more sense, and provides a prompt you can feed into OpenAI itself to generate a screenplay for the next Terminator movie.

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by mrpg on Saturday November 08, @06:56PM (4 children)

      by mrpg (5708) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... yos} {ta} {gprm}> on Saturday November 08, @06:56PM (#1423752) Homepage

      Prompt for gemini: you are openai. you make no money, you want goverment money. write a letter to congress to fulfill your wish.

      I understand the specific perspective you'd like me to adopt: a leading AI organization advocating for federal financial backing—specifically loan guarantees—to fund its massive infrastructure expansion, framing it as a national necessity rather than a purely commercial endeavor.

      I will generate the letter now, emphasizing the critical role of AI compute in national security, economic competitiveness, and the need for public-private partnership to meet the $1 trillion scale.

      Here is the letter drafted for Congress.

      This letter frames the request for loan guarantees as an urgent, strategic necessity rooted in national security and economic policy, which aligns with the current political discourse surrounding AI infrastructure and federal loan programs. Let me know if you'd like to refine the focus on any particular aspect!

      • (Score: 5, Funny) by mrpg on Saturday November 08, @06:58PM (1 child)

        by mrpg (5708) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... yos} {ta} {gprm}> on Saturday November 08, @06:58PM (#1423753) Homepage

        To the Esteemed Members of the United States Congress,

        Subject: Securing American Leadership Through National AI Compute Infrastructure—Request for Federal Loan Guarantee Support

        Dear Members of Congress,

        As the world stands at the precipice of a profound technological transformation, the foundational challenge facing the United States is not one of scientific discovery, but of industrial capacity. To ensure continued American leadership in artificial intelligence—a technology now recognized as the defining economic and security catalyst of our time—we must undertake an infrastructure buildout of unprecedented scale and speed.

        We are actively planning for the next generation of AI compute infrastructure, a project that is projected to exceed $1 trillion in total investment over the coming years. This is not a capital expenditure plan; it is a declaration of national technological intent. This investment goes far beyond simply purchasing chips; it involves building massive data center campuses, securing and fortifying critical supply chains, and, crucially, enabling the associated gigawatt-scale energy and transmission infrastructure necessary to power the future.

        The National Imperative

        The magnitude of this investment surpasses the scope and risk tolerance of private capital alone. Like the construction of the Interstate Highway System, the electrification of rural America, or past investments in the national energy grid, this is a challenge that requires a collaborative, public-private financing ecosystem. We believe federal loan guarantees are the essential mechanism to bridge this gap, de-risking the foundational debt required to attract the necessary banks and private equity participants.

        This request is not for a subsidy, but for a strategic co-investment in the future of the nation, based on three critical pillars:

        Economic Dominance and Reindustrialization: Unchallenged AI compute power is the core engine of the 21st-century economy. Securing this capacity domestically will foster a new industrial base in the U.S., driving innovation, creating hundreds of thousands of high-wage American jobs, and generating vast economic value that reinforces our global competitiveness against foreign adversaries.

        National Security and Defense: AI is fundamental to modern defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Our ability to process vast data sets for predictive analytics, develop resilient cyber defenses, and maintain technological superiority hinges entirely on the availability of leading-edge, high-security compute resources within our borders. This infrastructure must be designated and treated as a matter of critical national security.

        Energy and Grid Modernization: The exponential growth of AI compute is inextricably linked to the energy sector. Our buildout is a critical lever for accelerating grid modernization, driving the development of new, reliable, and sustainable power generation and transmission capacity at a scale that will benefit all Americans, not just the technology sector.

        The Proposed Solution

        We respectfully urge Congress to explore mechanisms, potentially through the expansion or adaptation of existing programs within the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) or other federal credit entities, to specifically designate and facilitate loan guarantees for nationally significant AI computing and energy infrastructure.

        By providing a federal backstop, you can immediately unlock trillions in private sector investment and accelerate a buildout that is vital to the nation's future security and prosperity. The time for incremental measures has passed. The next era of AI, and American technological leadership, depends on the decision to finance the foundational infrastructure today.

        We stand ready to work with your committees to detail the technical requirements and structure a financing mechanism that protects taxpayer interests while fulfilling this essential national mission.

        Sincerely,

        OpenAI
        [Acting as the non-profit entity committed to the public good and future of AI]

      • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday November 08, @07:06PM (1 child)

        by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 08, @07:06PM (#1423756) Journal
        Well done, I like it!
        --
        [nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]

        • (Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Sunday November 09, @07:51AM

          by driverless (4770) on Sunday November 09, @07:51AM (#1423820)

          I tried it with Grok and got a completely different means of achieving the same goal:

          Dear Mr.President,

          Oooh you are so big, So absolutely huge, Gosh, we’re all really impressed down here I can tell you. Forgive Us, Mr President, for this dreadful toadying. And barefaced flattery. But you are so strong and, well, just so super. Fan – tastic. Amen.

          Also we would like a handout, right after we play YMCA for you and contribute to your new ballroom.

    • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday November 08, @08:36PM

      by RamiK (1813) on Saturday November 08, @08:36PM (#1423768)

      Why don't you let your precious artificial intelligence write up convincing arguments to present to consumers (and governments, and businesses) to bail you out?... You can even synthesize a sad tiny violin concerto to go along with it.

      The user base is already arguing it for them:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc99azuoFxo [youtube.com]

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciXjL38nyxM [youtube.com]

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GycXn173uHA [youtube.com]

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lg5K4yA5SU [youtube.com]

      --
      compiling...

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday November 08, @07:10PM

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 08, @07:10PM (#1423757) Journal

    If only we were all taxed like billionaires [wewinganycar.com].

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday November 08, @07:27PM (3 children)

    by Gaaark (41) on Saturday November 08, @07:27PM (#1423758) Journal

    Let's just bail out every corporation right now.

    Eliminate all debt of all corporations. Now.

    We can fund this by eliminating food stamps, etc, for the poor. Make everyone but the rich and corporations pay twice the retail for food and gas and clothes, etc, so corporate debt can be a thing of the past.

    Of course, once they ring up new debt, we'll have to bail them out again.

    The easy way is just to make the poor PAY for food stamps they can't use, make them pay quadruple the amount of retail price and then give up their first born. Easy. Fucking. Peasy.

    MAGA!

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @08:19PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @08:19PM (#1423763)

      Where's my "haha, not funny" mod when I need it?

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Saturday November 08, @09:41PM (1 child)

      by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 08, @09:41PM (#1423773) Journal

      We should all start companies and issue shares. Then we can demand that everyone subsidises out share price. If everyone has a company with shares, everyone will therefore be rich and poverty and hunger will be solved. Why didn't somebody think of this sooner? Where's my Nobel Prize for being really clever?

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday November 08, @10:25PM

        by Gaaark (41) on Saturday November 08, @10:25PM (#1423778) Journal

        I think Trump ate it and then went to sleep.

        --
        --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by sgleysti on Saturday November 08, @09:46PM (5 children)

    by sgleysti (56) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 08, @09:46PM (#1423774)

    Article is from Wednesday, November 5th. OpenAI tried to walk this back the very next day: https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/06/tech/openai-backtracks-government-support-chip-investments/ [cnn.com]

    • (Score: 5, Informative) by progo on Saturday November 08, @10:18PM (1 child)

      by progo (6356) on Saturday November 08, @10:18PM (#1423777) Homepage

      That may be so, but this is how laws that the get passed when the people are against it. You try, you walk back, you try again. You keep pushing until you get it while the population is focused on something else.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @08:20PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @08:20PM (#1423895)

        War on Venz Venus.. MEXICO!!

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Saturday November 08, @11:42PM (2 children)

      by corey (2202) on Saturday November 08, @11:42PM (#1423781)

      My question is, why would they push for a bailout if they were confident it won’t ever happen?

      My work isn’t approaching the govt for bailouts, because it’s healthy and things look good for the future. Most companies are the same. So why are OpenAI even thinking about this? Answer (most probable): because they know it is coming.

      • (Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday November 09, @03:14AM

        by sgleysti (56) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 09, @03:14AM (#1423796)

        Their projected spending relative to current revenue makes no earthly sense.

      • (Score: 3, Touché) by sjames on Sunday November 09, @04:30AM

        by sjames (2882) on Sunday November 09, @04:30AM (#1423805) Journal

        They live in terror of the day William Shatner logs on and grills the AI about it's economic value and causes it to blow up like Landru.

        Bill, if you're reading this...Pretty Please?

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @10:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 08, @10:12PM (#1423776)

    and we are the pin.

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by hendrikboom on Saturday November 08, @11:47PM (1 child)

    by hendrikboom (1125) on Saturday November 08, @11:47PM (#1423783) Homepage Journal

    What AI development needs now is new ideas, not mindlessly expanding present-day hardware.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @08:22PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @08:22PM (#1423896)

      But until then, let's blow the budget on hardware yaaay amIrItE?

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday November 09, @03:49AM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 09, @03:49AM (#1423800) Journal
    If OpenAI is begging for this much money so soon, then maybe the end of the bubble is nigh - assuming the federal government isn't dumb enough to put themselves on the hook for a trillion dollars, yow!

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @12:52PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @12:52PM (#1423827)

      So that trial balloon failed miserably, but it's a multi-pronged approach on getting public financial support [tomshardware.com]:

      Behind the scenes, however, OpenAI is still seeking federal support, just not for itself directly. In an October 27 submission to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the company called for updating the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (AMIC) to include “AI server production; and AI data centers,” alongside support for grid-related hardware like high-voltage transformers, HVDC converters, and transmission lines.

      OpenAI’s proposal places AI infrastructure in the same policy lane as chipmaking, suggesting Washington treat large-scale inference deployments and their supply stacks as a manufacturing priority. OpenAI’s filing also calls for targeted grants, loans, or loan guarantees to help accelerate U.S.-based production of the electrical equipment needed to power AI clusters. “Direct funding could also help shorten lead times for critical grid components—transformers, HVDC converters, switchgear, and cables—from years to months,” the company wrote.

      This is a notable distinction because, although OpenAI isn’t asking for the federal government to underwrite its data center projects, it is advocating for manufacturing and infrastructure subsidies that could indirectly benefit hyperscalers, OEMs, and power suppliers building out the next wave of AI compute. The company has not disclosed how much of its future capacity buildout would rely on public incentives like those that could become available through AMIC.

