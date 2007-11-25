Ten years ago the discussion was about STEM and answering the question, "Are there flaws in the American education system, both at the K-12 level and in college, that lead us to be very dependent on foreign STEM graduates?"
Now that technology has started cannibalizing entry-level jobs, GenZ is starting to reach for a toolbelt instead of a mouse:
When I graduated college, my Dad gave me the best piece of life advice I've ever received. He told me to go get a skill beyond what was taught as part of my degree, because one day my education would fail me, and when it did, I would have something to fall back on.
So, I became a bartender for a while. I'm no longer tending bar, but I'm still grateful for the skill set — and the lesson.
Millennials were taught the path to success and financial stability ran through a college campus. I followed the path — chasing internships, earning good grades and securing jobs where I could use my bachelor's degree. The corner office in the C-Suite was the end goal. But things have changed.
[...] Sometimes called the "toolbelt generation," Generation Z is picking up tools and looking to trade careers. According to Resume Builder, 42% of Gen Zers are either pursuing or working in blue collar or skilled trade jobs — including 37% who already have college degrees.
[...] "We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. 'Learn to code!' we said. Yeah, well, AI's coming for the coders. They're not coming for the welders. They're not coming for the plumbers. They're not coming for the steamfitters or the pipe fitters or the HVACs. They're not coming for the electricians."
[...] He also noted that younger workers view the trades as "legitimate occupational choices, not fallback options." But he cautioned against romanticizing the trend. "While skilled trades are vital," he said, "college education still correlates with higher median earnings and broader well-being."
[...] Since 2020, the National Student Clearinghouse has found an increase of nearly 16% of students enrolling in vocational focused community colleges.
A couple of years ago it was reported that in 2012 more than half of all American wage earners made less than $30,000 per year. The Social Security Administration's new earnings report for 2014 is out and there's still much gnashing of teeth about the dying middle class. With earnings numbers that haven't changed much in 2 years, estimates running as high as 100 million working age Americans without a job, and no one tracking the population of H-1B visa holders, where are the jobs really?
The July 9, 2015, issue of The New York Review of Books carried a very thoughtful piece by Andrew Hacker. In "The Frenzy About High-Tech Talent," Hacker discusses a number of books and reports that address whether or not there really is a need for more tech talent, the justification for the H-1B visa program, and issues in the American educational system.
[...] Throughout his piece Hacker is basically questioning two things:
1. Is there really an unfilled need for STEM graduates, or are we actually graduating too many so that many end up unemployed or employed in different areas?
2. Are there flaws in the American education system, both at the K-12 level and in college, that lead us to be very dependent on foreign STEM graduates?
[...] The texts Hacker is reviewing, and his own information, seem to dwell predominately on overall job projections for the STEM fields. Nowhere does there appear a breakout of the job forecast for computing related job categories. With the increased ubiquity of computing across all industries and employment sectors, it seems unlikely that we will see the "deskilling" trend that may be occurring in engineering (whereby engineers create equipment that means they and others like them no longer have job opportunities). We know that there are many jobs in the "tech sector" but there are also a lot of computing jobs in banking, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, etc. We can get an accurate picture of future job openings only if we can make a good determination of the computing jobs that exist outside of the "tech sector."
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @04:30AM
If Sam Altman tried to fuck a plumber in the ass
he'd get the shit beat out of him.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @04:47AM (3 children)
Are they going through apprenticeships or taking non-union jobs?
(Score: 3, Informative) by RS3 on Sunday November 09, @04:27PM
Good question, but I don't think the two are mutually-exclusive.
As far as unions, it all depends on the specific trade, the (geographic) locality, etc. If you're doing plumbing for a major company / contractor, and working on ships in a shipyard, you're likely to be in a union. If you're unclogging toilets in a small rural town, there's likely no union.
Apprenticeships aren't always formal. Like any job you're going to (hopefully) learn and grow as you go.
But, for example if you want to go through the steps and get certifications, it is more formal, including number of hours worked on the job.
BTW, unions aren't all good nor bad. Union workers are often (usually) more expensive and less flexible, but they're usually very consistent and reliable. (Not shilling for unions- it's just been my experience and observation. It's more a shame that unions had to come about due to very bad bosses and working conditions.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by srobert on Sunday November 09, @04:30PM (1 child)
I hope those apprenticeships are created through agreements with the unions. When I was an apprentice it was explained to me that, if seniority is meaningless in regard to job security, then you can't expect the journeymen to enthusiastically share their skills with you. Some non-union employers create their own "apprenticeships", which are tantamount to a program in which experienced employees train their own competition; "Here, teach this guy everything you know so that you'll be more expendable."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @08:26PM
Give this man an MBA already.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @04:51AM (9 children)
From the Miami Herald link, "They're [AIs] not coming for the welders."
Um, robotic welding (for repetitive jobs) has been around for ages. Automated welding lines are in most automotive body shops and other production lines.
There is still a lot of manual welding, and skilled welders are in demand, but not nearly as much as in the past. From https://weldingworkforcedata.com/ [weldingworkforcedata.com]
+ 771,000 - Estimated number of U.S. welding professionals as of 2025.
+ 80,000 - Average welding jobs to be filled annually between 2025 and 2029.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @01:17PM (4 children)
The robots also keep getting better, more capable, more versatile. Additive manufacturing (aka 3D printing) isn't a panacea, but it put a real kink in the whole making of custom bits space - where you used to engage a machine shop to make prototypes and build molds to series produce at scale, these [arptech.com.au] processes kind of stepped in the middle of those two and took a chunk off either end while simultaneously creating a whole new space for low volume rapid prototypes.
HVACs are becoming more and more pre-packaged with minimal on-site install labor, certainly minimal on-site "brain work" in terms of system design. The remaining challenges are mostly in retro-fitting existing structures where electrical and refrigerant lines have to be run and old ducts have to be repaired. I see a possible future where "modular ports" are built into structures which accept modular HVAC components that basically bolt-in and hook up, and there's little for the techs to do besides haul the new equipment to the site and haul the old equipment away.
Some "future utopia" story I read had one of the characters opting to live in a (mostly) 1700s tech level community, they accepted modern assistance for things like medical/disease and maintaining high level balance to avoid unpleasantries like plagues of locusts and dust bowl events, but their day to day life revolved around growing and hunting their own food, building and maintaining their own shelter and furniture, milling their own lumber, maintaining the forests, etc. The main luxury they enjoyed was low human population density allowing them access to sufficient/abundant natural resources. The other character opted to have his brain uploaded into the cloud to live virtually in fantasy lands. His world was 99.9% maintained by self-maintaining (yet, somehow non-rebellious) robots.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Sunday November 09, @05:51PM (3 children)
HVAC, you say? The modularization there has been ongoing for decades. 50 years ago when they were still using relay logic exclusively, the rise in the sheer quantity of thermostats, furnaces, and A/C units (and a couple more items) practically forced them into more modularity. Traditionally, they had done unified diagrams. Which meant, every combination had its own diagram. When there were, say, only 7 models of thermostat, 5 models of furnace, and 3 A/C, that was only 7x5x3=105 diagrams for the engineers to draw up. But when that blew up to 10x as many of each, they were faced with having to make hundreds of thousands of diagrams, and it was going to keep growing, passing the 1 million mark. Instead, they made the diagrams modular. One diagram for each component, for a total of only 70+50+30 = 150 diagrams, and whichever ones were used in a system could be joined at the edges to make a diagram of the whole thing.
The engineers faced a lot of resistance to this solution, from dealers and installers who didn't like change, to management who sometimes forgot that the diagramming problem had been solved and would again get themselves into a panic that they might have to hire an enormous number of engineers to make a million diagrams. Even some of the engineers weren't on board with it. One thing they had to do was make sure the drawings of the connections on the edges lined up perfectly. That is, if the 3rd wire was drawn exactly 0.237 inches below the 2nd wire, it better be exactly that distance apart on both sides of every diagram. If the lines didn't match perfectly, the opponents of the modular system would use that as an excuse to raise Cain. They ended up with the spacing somewhat random thanks to the practice of having draftsmen draw the diagrams and being a little sloppy about that part, rather than the engineers themselves-- this was when they didn't have CAD, and used drafting tables. When they at last switched to CAD, they had to put little jogs in the wires going to the edges to make them perfectly match the older, hand drafted diagrams. Some time later when CAD had matured somewhat, management again forgot the diagramming problem had been solved, and proposed hiring computer experts to program the CAD software to generate those millions of diagrams they were again panicking about producing.
One might wonder why management opposed the modularization of the diagrams. Shouldn't they have been jumping for joy? Pleased no end that they wouldn't have to hire an army of engineers? Well, there were several factors why they were so ungrateful. Firstly, they were paranoid that it wouldn't work. What if the service people are right? Then they're going to be blamed and fired for the debacle. Many of them didn't have the engineering chops to know a good risk from a bad risk. Next, there were doubtless a few who were disappointed that they weren't going to get to do some empire building. And then there were the ones who had berated the engineers over these and other problems, and were now embarrassed that they'd made a bunch of smoke over nothing, looking like fools, desperately casting around for more stones to throw, and hating the engineers for their own situation, too afraid to own up that they'd been wrong.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @06:25PM (2 children)
> then there were the ones who had berated the engineers over these and other problems, and were now embarrassed that they'd made a bunch of smoke over nothing, looking like fools, desperately casting around for more stones to throw, and hating the engineers for their own situation, too afraid to own up that they'd been wrong.
Thus and always with management.
Lately, I'm feeling even more of a push on the implementation side in moving to ductless systems - you still have to move the refrigerant out to heat exchangers, but losing the bulk heating/cooling ductwork is a huge benefit - even if you do end up placing smaller fresh air circulation ducts.
We live in a 1962 house that has undergone several rounds of "weather-tighting" to the point that when we have 5 or more people indoors for long periods of time, CO2 levels (and, more importantly, other bodily outgassings) will build up to 3x and higher of outdoor levels. There is an old, now unused, 3" dryer exhaust vent next to our air-handler, so I built a filter-box to run air back into the house through that vent (with an insect screen on the entry point now), and the back side of the filters feeds the HVAC blower intake - just the negative pressure from that blower intake (against the other return duct filters) is enough to take our indoor CO2 levels down from frequently holding at 1600 and higher at the end of the day to 800 and lower with the duct open. I put a damper on it, probably going to shut that tonight when outdoor temps drop to 30F, but normal 50F nights it's just about perfect - balancing out our solar heat gain without triggering the HVAC system to heat. I like the idea that we're now living under positive pressure with a good filtration system on the intake, and that the intake is in a nice clean spot high on the exterior wall instead of random air intakes around ground level cracks and openings.
My high school (in the early 80s) had a chilled water HVAC system with no visible fresh air intakes anywhere - along with lead in the gasoline, I think that stale air helped accelerate our class IQ downward... didn't help that the structure was a hodge-podge of old flat roofed buildings stuck together, standing water constantly up there, doubtless mold issues. I had chronic bronchitis every year of high school, starting a couple of weeks after school started in the fall, and ending about a week after school let out for the summer.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Sunday November 09, @08:12PM (1 child)
Oh, the HVAC industry knows Global Warming is real, even if the moronic rich brat who inherited the company denies it. (Yeah, I mentioned him and that speech before, in which he said that if Global Warming is real, then GOOD! Because we get to sell more A/C!) They know it's real thanks to such problems as 1990s standards for CO2 levels now being extremely difficult or plain impossible to achieve with outdoor air since the CO2 levels of the atmosphere have jumped up. We had an early CO2 detector, and the instructions said it should read 280 ppm when sensing outdoor air. I never saw it get below 300. No, it wasn't out of calibration. Today, it wouldn't ever get below 400.
Ductless is accomplished by moving away from central heating and air, towards small units scattered about the building. If you don't do it that way, instead sticking to a single central unit and refusing to use ducts, you have to run refrigerant lines all over the building, which is bad. Lot more line in which leaks can develop.
Using outdoor air is great, but you should be aware of some issues. There are heat exchangers that attempt to bring the outdoor air closer to the temperature of the indoor air, just a real simple long tube within a larger diameter long tube, and one thing that they really need, particularly in extremely cold weather, is a way to also move the humidity. This has been accomplished with a desiccant wheel.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @08:58PM
Yeah, I read all about ERVs before implementing my straight air intake... I wanted something I could actually accomplish without major rework of our existing structures, running additional pipes, etc. I have a Home Assistant home automation setup with all kinds of temp/humidity sensors scattered around (though the one in the attic seems to be draining its batteries really fast...), based on that I hope to someday work out an algorithm to shut the damper when outside air is "disadvantageous" to bring into the system - for instance, during a recent rainstorm the humid air added to the intake stream was causing the evaporator coils to freeze over... so close the damper before _that_ happens next time. The damper _is_ controllable by HA controlled relays, but the algorithm will be... interesting to develop.
So far, the intake has been operational for about a month and I have only had the one occasion to want it closed, though I suspect many more will present themselves come summer. I think of it mostly like opening a window - but better because of the lack of dust and pollen entering the inside air, and that positive pressure trick is a good one too. The intake pipe is uninsulated in the attic - I thought about throwing some fiberglass blankets over it, but just a little warming of the incoming air does a lot to drop the relative humidity...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday November 09, @03:44PM (3 children)
I'm not aware of that product line and I've been "planning to learn to weld" for hobby/entertainment for some decades now. That product line does not exist. AFAIK all body shop work is by hand.
The closest thing I can find is elaborate and unreliable "smart AI" systems that attempt to measure calibrated thickness to do various factory programmed presets to make poor but not awful and not good welds. So if a welding monkey has absolutely no idea what they're doing, if the spot welder clamp sensor feels its as thick as two sheets of 16 gauge possibly steel (is it?), it'll do like 5 cycles of 10 kA at a zillion pounds of squeezing force. Unskilled operators will have no idea how to adjust the settings to make a better weld but at least it'll be a start. Possibly that sort of "prosumer gear" is what you're thinking of.
Possibly you're thinking of plasma cutter tables. Why freehand when the machine cuts curves smoother and lines straighter. Still for one-offs and quick trimming jobs its a lot faster and easier to do it by hand. I'm not immediately aware of any plasma cutter being marketed to auto body shops. I don't think it would fit in with their logistics system; they're still going to require turbo-logistics to get weird plastic panels and obscure special parts so its not like they'll save money by attempting to make fake gray market sheetmetal panels.
I think the issue for AI will be human ability to learn. Its useless to give an unskilled worker who cannot (for whatever reason) learn, an AI welding robot, because someone unable or unwilling to learn to weld will also be incompetent at painting, logistics of buying consumable supplies, painting, paperwork like billing the customer or paying taxes, advertise their services, just a wreck at running a business. Someone able to learn "everything else at the same time" can probably learn to weld, plus or minus demographic/physical issues. There's probably enough competent people who are willing to weld that people with poor hand/eye coordination or vision or strength issues don't "have to" enter the field they can run a business doing something else. Maybe specializing in painting only not autobody welding repair work. Anyway you have to go "all in" with AI that can make literal zoo monkeys financially viable, or its a waste of money. An AI table saw is a tough sell for a carpenter because hiring a literal zoo monkey as an apprentice would require AI hammer, AI level, AI nailgun, etc, then you have to hire super expensive people who can diagnose and maintain all that AI slop, meh its super expensive and the results are awful compared to human products, just hire the kid who learned how to swing a hammer when he was 8, will make a ton more money hiring that kid rather than buying an "AI table saw".
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @03:54PM (1 child)
Woooosh!
The line from GP is:
>> automotive body shops and other production lines.
Note "...AND other production lines" = factory welding. Robots for spot, mig and many others sorts of welding dominate auto body assembly lines where stamped sheet metal parts are turned into bodies-in-white.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday November 09, @03:57PM
Well yeah, factory welding has been done with machines for decades.
Very small production runs (like 1, or maybe up to 50) are still done by hand but its hard to call it an assembly line or factory if its a one-off craftsman job not an unskilled manual labor job.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday November 09, @03:55PM
Paint prep. Its about 90% of a good paint job, about 10% of the final result quality is due to magic paints and painter skill. Paint usually amplifies the appearance of poor surfaces, not covers them up.
Anyway, an "AI paint gun" would be useless for someone who can't learn, because they'd be unable to learn how to prep the surface before painting so the result would be crap regardless how fancy the "AI paint gun".
One inroad AI probably will have is as a cognitive enhancer. My local car repair shop (two brothers, maybe 40 years experience total) would laugh and say no if a Ferrari pulled up. That's a guaranteed malpractice lawsuit unless their product is unimaginably perfect, its just too complicated and high risk. But, maybe an extremely skilled and experienced operator (which they do have) PLUS some AI help, might get away with it. I suspect the primary long term effect of AI will be "Disney Sorcerers Apprentice" movie bullshit. The dentist who already had the patient under for a root canal well WTF may as well remove their appendix while they're at it after all he's got AI assistance what could possibly go wrong... We already see this with AI vibe coders getting in way too deep. Kind of like a fishing boat is a great technology to get way out there on the water but it doesn't magically teach you how to swim after you're in water depth way over your head. Its much easier to drown in 10 foot deep water than while casting a fishing line standing on shore... AI is that type of enabling technology.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday November 09, @11:29AM (3 children)
Yes, "learn to code" have always been a joke. Perhaps not for politicians, but they don't know any better. But for people that learned to program a long time ago. They knew that this everyone should just "learn to code" was beyond crap. It is not a task for everyone. It's like saying everyone should be nurses, doctors, carpenters, electricians or whatever is the thing that is currently missing or assumed missing in the job market. The people that make jobmarket predictions are horrible at guessing. Also they guess what the need is today or very shortly into the future, but retraining might take years and then no longer valid once finished.
AI is not coming for the welders? Welding robots have been around for a really long time. They are not suited for all welding tasks tho. The simple, automated tasks. Those the ai-welder-bots will take. So you the human welder will take those tasks that can't be easily automated.
So it has swung then. From the "get a university degree!" for safety to become a laborer or craftsman of some kind. The things we assumed the robot-overlords would deal with. At least at the industrial scale production end. The humans will be left doing the final step, the maintenance or the once that are small scale or in horrible environments.
But eventually the AI-Robots will come for all the jobs. It will approach 1 eventually. It's just a matter of how good the robots and the AI will be. Eventually we might be able to automate almost all tasks. Will we want to? That is another matter ...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @01:21PM (2 children)
>this everyone should just "learn to code" was beyond crap. It is not a task for everyone. It's like saying everyone should be
lawyers, actually. Law (done well) is code. There's absolutely no sensible future where everybody sits around working out the logical processes for how things are done.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday November 09, @03:28PM (1 child)
Here's how the practice of law often works: The law is written in words to describe behavior, and because they're written in words the lawyers argue over the definitions of those words to determine if the words applied to what happened in the real world.
And this wrangling over definitions can reach the point of absurdity, e.g. somebody just filed with the US Supreme Court claiming that a hush money payment to a porn star to cover up what he did with her was an "official act" for an office he didn't even hold at the time.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @05:32PM
> this wrangling over definitions can reach the point of absurdity
And then they made python...
Like I said: Law done well... there's a reason 5000 at the bottom of the ocean would be "a good start".
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @12:20PM (19 children)
I used to work in industry. Oil refineries, Petroleum R&D lab, then Aerospace.
Then both the Government and Management got into making lots of things very difficult.
The Government passed reams of law and tax code, then started printing money to give to everyone else.
Businesses had to comply with all this, and had to hire cost control specialists ( The MBA ), who implemented cost cutting like Muntz would optimize a TV design ..just keep cutting parts out until it didn't work anymore.
So now we have outsourcing and the now underemployed tech talent that trained during world war II. Those guys are gone now. The ones they trained ( I fall in that group ) are now elderly, still usable for their experience, but kinda useless for assembly lines are butt-kissing, as most of us shake, don't see straight, and have experiences that taught us things contrary to what is taught in Business schools...like haste makes waste, and what happens when designs are not physically verified before going into production and sold to the market, having the market field test the thing.
So, I fix things.
But I have to be careful. I can't fix anything for you unless I know you aren't some stoolie that will turn me in to some city government Functionary about business licenses and operating a business in an area zoned residential.
I have a few people who keep my occupied with old computers, cars, washing machines, dryers, microwave ovens, ranges, vacuum cleaners, that sort of stuff that is fixable with simple hand tools, a VOM, and some parts donors, some of them is just simple cord replacement on old power tools, last one I fixed was a power saw where used an old extension cord whose socket end was damaged but the rest of the cord was fine...so now he has a nice bright orange almost 25 foot long cord on his saw. All neatly soldered back in place, with genuine 60/40 old-school solder and 60's style Kester RM44 flux. We shared a few beers, and he basically bought me a particular soldering gun ( old-school Weller D550 that uses the nut-style tip assembly ,) plus a dozen tips , I found on eBay.
Now that I don't have to gussy up any more to "look good" for the office, I don't have to earn as much money as I once did. I even qualified for welfare.
Why not? I have training and ability up the gizwah, but I flat lack the patience and psychology to deal with the corporate leadership level. I love doing this stuff, even though I am well into retirement. But simply cannot deal with relentless demands to do crappy work to make someone else look good.
Like when I help a neighbor, he helps too...especially helping disassemble things like washing machines and dryers. I can usually find/replace the bad part - often it's just a cheap switch. I am not into doing a lot of stooping or moving big things anymore...but I can usually get their thing going again without them spending a fortune and having to sign papers. I do not ask them to sign anything, nor do they ask me to, unless they are willing to pay about 20X the cost to cover the costs I will incur to deal with all the government bureaucrats to get permits to do anything.
One of the things I see is every time an election comes around, the city bureaucrats mail out all sorts of flyers with little smiling cartoon characters pinching their thumb and forefinger together claiming that just a little sales tax rate increase and we can have nice things! More Positions to Fill! What the voters don't see is every position the city fills is yet one more Functionary to make sure we don't do things like help our neighbor. Then we complain about how hard it is to find a good mechanic, while the neighborhood kids stay indoors, playing video games! When I was that age, I was having the time of my life "helping" Grandpa on the farm, and my closest friend was rebuilding a car his neighbor gave him.
I was saving my old car for a neighbor's kid too, but right in the middle of that COVID thing, a city Functionary showed up and "gave me ten days" to get rid of it, even though it was still registered.
This is an example of the "nice things" we can have when we vote for tax hikes. A kid had an interest in taking apart and reassembling an old car. City Functionary intervened. It didn't happen. Neighbor was willing to hold onto that car. City Functionary showed up. Car went to wrecking yard. Neighbor helps tow another neighbor tow a troubled vehicle, would a police officer cite for that? Would someone call on me if I helped a neighbor fix a car? We can have nice things! More Positions to fill! But is this really what I want? I already have far more forced interaction with government functionaries than I want. They won't help. They want to make more ordinances and nail those of us that don't really want to live high on the hog anymore. Don't let any grass grow on the sidewalk! The City pays $106K / yr salary for that code enforcement position. Over $400K / year for the City Manager that creates/fills those positions. And the City claims they are broke. And the few people that can work have such overhead that "reasonably priced" help is a thing of the past unless you know somebody who trusts you enough that they won't run a complaint on you to get a "thank-you" from some Karen you. So one needs to sneak around behind closed doors so the city functionaries don't see you performing unpermitted work.
It's all about getting a paycheck from someone else, not making your own work. Everything's gotta be tracked and reported. If they don't like me, they don't have to pay me. I don't work that way. If I didn't earn it, I won't even ask.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @01:17PM (1 child)
When the BIG economic correction comes, the one the last two generations haven't seen,
there will be a LOT more of what the original poster is talking about happening.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday November 09, @03:52PM
Which part? The doing stuff yourself part or the government nannies making sure you aren't working on the sly?
I think both will be happening in the above. You don't get "BIG economic corrections" without fragile societies. And regulating employment to death is a big way to make a society fragile.
(Score: 4, Informative) by gnuman on Sunday November 09, @01:57PM (2 children)
Yes, well, blame the "pedo/kidnapper around every corner" about that. Didn't you get a memo that sending your kids outside without supervision in some parts of the world will get you under formal investigation for neglect?
https://reason.com/2025/08/09/child-protective-services-investigated-her-4-times-because-she-let-her-kids-play-outside/ [reason.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday November 09, @03:32PM
Even as a kid, I found the "never interact with strangers" rule to be really stupid. Literally everybody who you first meet is a stranger, and most of them are pretty decent people. If you're a kid out and about in the world without a parent around, and something bad happens to you, odds are very good that strangers will come to your aid, because most people like kids well enough to help them if they're in trouble.
But yeah, the government starting to treat "kids not imprisoned in their house" as "child neglect" is absolutely absurd.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @10:05PM
While I would applaud the lady for most of her parenting, I think that the "license" with all the details was a bad idea. It normalises giving in to a "Papers Please!" society.
If she wanted to hand one out, it should be in a sealed envelope that the kids can hand over. When opened it should say "Leave my kids the fuck alone!"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @02:26PM (2 children)
> So, I fix things.
> But I have to be careful.
A great story, American ingenuity still exists, you just have to dig deeper to find it.
Two comments --
- I've got one of those Weller D550 guns, but not so many tips as lucky you... I save it for heavy soldering jobs, a really old "pencil" soldering iron does finer work.
- I'm sure you are part of the cash/barter economy (yay!), but it used to be possible to take PayPal payments for small projects. Not anymore. If you are in USA and receive more than $600(??) per year, PayPal (and other electronic payment processors) will issue a 1099-MISC and you may owe income tax.
About to attempt a fix of our 8 year old microwave over, the keypad has partially quit working. Need to take it down from over the stove to get it open, then re-seat all the ribbon cable and other connectors I can find.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @03:45PM
Microwave Ovens: I have done this twice...
They had a big power transformer in them, a diode, and an oil-filled capacitor. A filament winding for the magnetron is also on that transformer. The wiring is very similar to a half-wave voltage doubler. With its output grounded. The transformer secondary ( around 2KV! ) has one side grounded to the mounting frame ( to chassis ), the other side goes to the oil capacitor. The other side of the capacitor goes to the magnetron cathode ( heater ) (Two terminals that connect to the two heavy wires going to the power transformer ). The magnetron anode ( plate ) is ground. The diode ( I made mine with six 1N5408 (
1KV 3A) diodes in series, each in parallel with 1 MEG 2 Watt carbon composition resistor and .001uF 5KV ceramic disk capacitor all assembled in a plastic box with pigtails. The diode is connected "the other way" right across the magnetron...diode anode to magnetron cathode, diode cathode to ground, which is also magnetron anode ( plate ). cathode runs around -3 KV to -4 KV pulsed. The capacitor acts like a charge pump driven from the transformer, It charges through the diode, then when the transformer reverses, discharged through the magnetron. The magnetron itself acted like a diode in a voltage doubler feeding a dead short. It was that current pulse in the magnetron that did all the work
Be very careful here. These voltages ARE LETHAL!
I ended up with two microwaves to fix. Both had blown electronic controllers and bad diode stacks.
Replacement module costs over 600$. If I could get one
I ended up replacing them with those Cramer "mark-time" mechanical spring wound "egg-timer" switches in the transformer primary circuit after the door interlock safety switches and fuse.
This was in the mid 70's. Microwave Ovens were VERY expensive. Beautifully made, too
I was gifted one, which I still use. The other went to the executive who sent them my way. I had access to the machine shop so I made replacement panels from sheet aluminum and replaced the fancy microprocessor. Just put your food in and twist the knob to set time. It would then buzz and time out. You got one power level: Full Bore!
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @03:57PM
Oh, did you know you can use copper 12 gauge house wire for tips on a D550?
Just bend it into shape, slip on the nuts, do the right angle bend thing, fish the ends through the holes in the gun, snug the nuts down good and tight, and trim off any excess with your electrician's pliers or dikes.
Good to go!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday November 09, @03:10PM (2 children)
What I find frustrating about those tasks is they're usually dirty and inconvenient, they are "value engineered" to fail rapidly and simultaneously. So you can't fix "the" part you have to buy a new one. Cars are kind of like that... once sensors start failing that's a sign ALL the sensors are going to fail soon...
So... some years back, my dryer lost the central pivot bearing, causing the delicate front housing to slump then wear then break causing 1) horrific scraping noise until the load got lighter as it dried 2) destroyed some clothes by ripping in the front housing thing worth more than a cheap new dryer.
I took it all apart, cleaned every spec of lint that you can't reach without disassembling the machine, figured out the bearing was toast, ordered a new bearing, installed it, oh I see the front housing thing is destroyed, how much to ship me a front housing thingie Oh I see about half the cost of delivering a new discount dryer. And the motor has sealed bearings so it'll be toast soon. And the electric heating elements have at least one broken wire hanging in the breeze (it seemed to have many in parallel, thankfully)
Oh well, buy a new one, its just not worth my time and effort to have to replace a new part constantly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @04:35PM
I still run a Kenmore model 70 direct-drive.
Like you said, the later models seem designed to fail.
One machine I looked at died because the water pump seal failed and was dousing the motor windings.
The neighbor took one look at that, heavy sigh of disgust, gave me the machine, and we had a few beers.
The frame of the machine is now in my back yard, serving as a gardening tool cabinet, and a home for my cats who know how to get in by going under it.
It's basket is in my front yard, acting as a planter with tomatoes planted in it.
It's motor core is amongst the gardening tools in the cathouse. It is now an aluminum wire donor for tying up plants .. yes aluminum! The motor is wound with aluminum wire dipped in copper-colored shellac insulation! With insulated stranded copper wire leads crimped to it.
I stripped it of wire ( with 1/4 inch spade connectors ) and various sensors, switches, and it's telechron timer switch ). I broke its plastic tub. It was brittle. It went in the trash can. I think it was polyethylene. Milk-jug plastic. It gets brittle with age.
I sometimes repurpose those timer switches to give the house a "someone's home" look by wiring some of its contacts to Nema 15 outlet boxes and plugging lamps and radio in.
Well, I didn't fix it. Didn't even try to put it back together. I settled for some companionship and neighborly chat , a couple of beers, some parts , a cat-house, and a raised-bed planter for some tomatoes. I had to build doors and a top for the washing machine, it's back is now it's front. Dollar-store hinges on its two doors, held shut by a stick run through its door handles. Dollar store special.
Yeh, they will rust.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 09, @09:53PM
> some years back, my dryer lost the central pivot bearing,
It's fun to discuss first world problems...when I was a kid the clothes went out on a line, and froze in winter.
I guess we got lucky when we bought this house 20 years ago?
The early 1960s house came with a Maytag dryer from the '90s. When the drum started to squeak, I opened it up and lubed the little rubber-tire wheels that support the drum (the drum does not have a central axle at all). The drum is driven with a narrow poly-V belt that goes around the outside of the drum and over a tiny sheave on the motor.
The heating element is only in a few sections (guessing series/parallel switching is used for normal and delicate/low-temp). About 5 years ago the ni-chrome wire broke in one place, no heat. The rest of the wire looked good, no obvious nicks or other defect that could lead to a hot spot and failure. After scratching my head for awhile I decided to bolt the ends together with a short #10 bolt & nut (~4mm) and some nice washers. So far so good (not particularly superstitious but I always touch wood when I say that).
(Score: 3, Disagree) by VLM on Sunday November 09, @03:21PM (2 children)
There's costs to living in a "blue state areas" and there's an increasing brain drain moving people to "red state areas". No one wants to live in the blue areas unless they're part of the handout ecosystem. The productive folks are not part of the handout ecosystem and are fleeing.
The concept of the "food desert" is decades old now, and we're starting to see this in other areas. For example, there's already places you can't pay to get a car fixed, there's just no one willing to work there anymore, or if you can find a place, they want insane rates because there's no competition. See also skilled trades. Some areas its possible to hire a plumber or electrician, other areas its nearly impossible.
You can tell a lot about the economic health and future growth rates of an area by looking at how many small business small office accountants they have. The kind of guy who works alone and keeps the books and taxes for the car repair shop down the road. Areas with those kind of people grow, areas without those kind of people shrink or become extremely poor (homeless and welfare only)
There's a lot of hand wringing going on to carefully avoid noticing this effect in public, its kind of funny to watch.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Sunday November 09, @08:27PM (1 child)
Its even more funny to read your post. The whole idea that 'welfare' in 'blue state areas' is making everybody unproductive is laughable. The US does not have a welfare system, period. It is obvious for those outside the US... and although some laugh about it and say the US is funny, most of us just feel pitty....
(Score: 3, Interesting) by deimtee on Sunday November 09, @10:24PM
I think a major difference is that most countries have national systems. There is no incentive for small business to move to a less regulated area because there isn't one. Same with welfare, it is national, so no incentive for no-hopers to congregate.
The thing is, society as a whole can afford to pay for the handicapped and unemployed as long as it's evenly spread. The US system of doing it by state/city/county seems to be designed to concentrate things to the point the system is over-loaded. Productive people run to get away from petty rules and bureaucrats, people needing welfare move towards them.
200 million years is actually quite a long time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 09, @03:25PM (4 children)
> implemented cost cutting like Muntz would optimize a TV design ..just keep cutting parts out until it didn't work anymore.
Muntz was a business genius. He sold TVs to urban markets (where most of the people with money to buy TVs lived), and his TVs worked well-enough to sell in those markets with their stronger signals.
Without income greater than expenses businesses die, it doesn't matter how clever the people inside are - without the money flowing in to pay them enough to live, the business is dead and they have to move on, or end up on SNAP.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Monday November 10, @11:40AM (3 children)
Hmm, sounds too much like "enshittification" to me. Take a well engineered product and cheapen it to the point of failure, then bump it up a smidge so it works long enough to sell for nearly the same price as a quality product, then pocket the difference.
I guess that is the difference between engineers and "business geniuses", and also why most companies that made the quality things went bust, while those who made expensive (compared to cost of manufacture) crap blossomed.
I guess we can't be surprised then if goods (and services) just get worse and more expensive if the above behaviour is rewarded with success. Goes to show its not a new phenomenon at all.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday November 10, @02:27PM (2 children)
As an urban consumer (making $2 per hour in the 1950s) I would rather buy a Muntz TV that works for me in my application for $89, instead of spending $129 for a TV that has a rural weak signal capable receiver... it's products meeting the market needs.
Muntz was also a loose cannon nutjob, who blew a lot of his profits on making fun but unprofitable cars...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Monday November 10, @03:41PM (1 child)
I don't know, sounds too much like what people accuse the Chinese of doing (and nowadays considered a very bad thing, one of the root causes of said "enshittification"). Cheapening components and systems to undercut the competition. Logically then the higher priced competition eventually goes bust, leaving only the crappy option, until someone makes a yet crappier option to undercut that crappy option.
Until we reach present day where your choice is either something that doesn't do the job properly, or lasts 1/10th of what the previous systems could do, with no alternatives.
Sounds like he had the right idea of enjoying life at least. The best cars are unprofitable to sell, which is why most well-built/sports/fun car companies went bust.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday November 10, @05:44PM
>The best cars are unprofitable to sell, which is why most well-built/sports/fun car companies went bust.
The best cars are too expensive to make, shrinking their available market of potential buyers to a point where economy of scale doesn't happen, driving the price up much further.
Enshittification is a relatively new term, one which applies very well to free web services which slowly turn (boiling their frog-users) into advertisement delivery platforms, user data mining and sale operations, etc.
You can stretch the term to apply to cheapening of name brands, something that has been going on for 50+ years, but accelerating lately. WalMart has it down to a science: get a new supplier, negotiate a tough but fair price with them, then slowly squeeze them for more and more cost reduction until they have no choice but to cheapen the manufacturing of the product making it less durable (more repeat sales). Customers see the new product, try it, like it, tell their friends what a great deal it is, but within a few shipment cycles the cheaper one (sold at the same, or even higher, retail price) is all that's available - shown in the same packaging with the same branding, no indication that the cloth in your shirt just degraded in durability by 50%. Big appliance manufacturers (Maytag, Speed Queen, GE, etc.) have been playing on this for decades now too. Grandma's Maytag washer-dryer lasted 30 years without needing service and looked as good in 2003 as the day it was bought in 1973. Meanwhile, the Maytag washer/dryer we bought in 2013? Paint rubbed off within six months, balancer shocks shot withing 3 years, dryer drum falling off its bearing after 4 years... Same Maytag name, though the appliance store that was selling Maytag from 1962 through 1992 has closed up and been replaced by less permanent retail outlets that pretend to be the same, but close, move or bankrupt every 5-10 years now.
I have no problem with Muntz cutting coils out of his TVs if they're not needed for strong urban markets. I have all kinds of problems with modern electronics manufacturers selling us capacitors that leak and fail within 5 years when there are viable long life alternatives that would raise their BOM costs by less than $1 on a $300 retail widget, but they don't use them because they want us buying new widgets after 5 years anyway. The whole damn industry went lead free with glee because: tin whiskers tend to grow on lead free solder joints, bridging and shorting circuits after a few years that would have otherwise lasted for decades. That's the enshittification I would tax out of existence if I were king. End rant.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday November 10, @02:10AM
Be sure to educate yourself about Hydrocarbon based refrigerants.
HC refrigerants are actually safer for the environment, cheaper, and more efficient than many HVAC certification courses will tell you.
Don't just accept it if someone says "their Bad". Ask questions. Do your own research. Get educated.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."