When I graduated college, my Dad gave me the best piece of life advice I've ever received. He told me to go get a skill beyond what was taught as part of my degree, because one day my education would fail me, and when it did, I would have something to fall back on.

So, I became a bartender for a while. I'm no longer tending bar, but I'm still grateful for the skill set — and the lesson.

Millennials were taught the path to success and financial stability ran through a college campus. I followed the path — chasing internships, earning good grades and securing jobs where I could use my bachelor's degree. The corner office in the C-Suite was the end goal. But things have changed.

[...] Sometimes called the "toolbelt generation," Generation Z is picking up tools and looking to trade careers. According to Resume Builder, 42% of Gen Zers are either pursuing or working in blue collar or skilled trade jobs — including 37% who already have college degrees.

[...] "We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. 'Learn to code!' we said. Yeah, well, AI's coming for the coders. They're not coming for the welders. They're not coming for the plumbers. They're not coming for the steamfitters or the pipe fitters or the HVACs. They're not coming for the electricians."

[...] He also noted that younger workers view the trades as "legitimate occupational choices, not fallback options." But he cautioned against romanticizing the trend. "While skilled trades are vital," he said, "college education still correlates with higher median earnings and broader well-being."

[...] Since 2020, the National Student Clearinghouse has found an increase of nearly 16% of students enrolling in vocational focused community colleges.