At the center of the conflict between Big Tech and Big Auto is CarPlay Ultra, the newest version of the popular CarPlay system that can mirror a user's iPhone interface on a screen within a vehicle. Announced earlier this year, CarPlay Ultra is going a step further by displaying car functions like fuel level and speed. It also lets drivers control the air conditioning, radio, and driving modes, all from the same screen. Aston Martin is the only automaker that has fully integrated CarPlay Ultra into its vehicles.

While Ford is committed to Apple, CEO Farley said: "We don't like the execution of Ultra in round one.

"I've talked to Tim [Cook] many times about this. Ford does not have the right, in our opinion, to disrupt someone's digital life when they get in their car," Farley told The Verge in an interview.

[...] "How far do you want the Apple brand to go? Do you want the Apple brand to start the car? Do you want the Apple brand to limit the speed? Do you want the Apple brand to limit access?" asked Farley.

[...] Carmakers are in a tough spot as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are considered must-haves for many new car buyers, according to preliminary data from research firm AutoPacific. A McKinsey report from 2023 found that 85% of car owners who had CarPlay or a similar system preferred it over the carmaker's operating system.